Historical Charitable Gaming opens

The Bell County Historical Society has opened a new charitable gaming hall in Middlesboro and will celebrate with a grand opening on Feb. 11. They are located at 1904 Cumberland Avenue and will be open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Raffles for various items will be held throughout the day, including two $40 dinner vouchers for Shades Cafe, $100 in groceries from Food City, pull tab bundles and a 55-inch television.

Food City will be providing snacks and drinks throughout the event. Between noon and 6 p.m. BBQ plates will be free for attendees with a play voucher.

Door prizes will be awarded every hour between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., including signed copies of local recording artist Brandon Fulson’s latest CD titled Dark Side of the Mountain. Fulson will also provide live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m.

Formerly, BCHS hosted a popular charitable bingo weekly for several years but announced in late 2016 that the organization was in need of funding to continue their efforts in the community. Part of that decline was a loss in revenue from charitable bingo so BCHS chose to discontinue that venture in the new year.

“We loved hosting bingo and that interaction with the community was so amazing and positive, and we hope that carries over to this new effort,” said William Tribell, BCHS Executive Director. “These machines are fun and each have ten different games, and we have so many other activities too. I hope everyone stops in to see what we have to offer and to celebrate our grand opening with us.”

This new endeavor by the BCHS is the first of its kind in Kentucky — the first licensed and legal, stand alone electronic pull tab establishment. Along with the electronic pull tab machines the charitable gaming hall offers a variety of paper pull tab tickets of varying denominations, weekly raffles, bigger monthly raffles and the potential of adding Keno with the Kentucky Lottery.

Regular business hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The BCHS Museum is located at 207 North 20th Street and visitors are welcomed to take a free tour. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. You can find the museum online at www.bellcountyhistorical.com and on Facebook.

For more information about the business, visit Bell County Historical Society Charitable Gaming on Facebook.