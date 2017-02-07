Man arrested for drugs, trespassing

A Pineville man was arrested Monday after being caught allegedly trespassing on someone’s property.

According to a news release from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Bell County Dispatch received a call at 9:35 a.m. about someone trespassing in a vehicle on private property on Carroll Branch Road in Ferndale.

Deputy Patrick Brooks responded to the location and spoke to the land owner. The land owner told Brooks the driver of the vehicle was supposedly Phong Miller, 29, of Pineville. The release states that the land owner went on to say he didn’t know Miller’s location but he wanted the vehicle removed from his property.

Brooks provided a wrecker service number to the land owner and while checking the vehicle, he found Miller hiding behind the car.

After checking for any outstanding warrants on Miller through Bell County Dispatch, three warrants were found. One of the warrants had been taken out in May of 2016 by the Appalachian Narcotics Unit for second-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (Suboxone greater than 20 dosage units).

Brooks placed Miller under arrest and during a search of his person, three pills were found in a cigarette pack. Dispatch then advised Brooks to contact them and during the call Miller allegedly ingested two of the pills in an attempt to destroy them.

Miller was then transported to and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with the ANU warrant. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence; second-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; and third-degree criminal trespassing.

Miller was also served two other bench warrants for charges that include operating a motor vehicle under the influence and cultivating marijuana more than five plants, first offense.

Phong Miller