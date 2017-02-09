Golden gloves

From a hard life on the streets to a world-class boxer, Middlesboro resident Owen Beck has opened a business to give a similar opportunity to locals.

Fist of Fire Boxing opened on Feb. 1 in Harrogate and offers boxing lessons, kick boxing classes and a version of boxing for students under 18.

Beck has won multiple noteworthy matches and awards — world titles, seven-time Caribbean Champion, gold medals at the Junior Olympics and several others — however, he had humble beginnings.

“I just had what I had on and a few things and as I walked by windows, I’d see boxing matches on TV. I wanted to do that. I wanted to learn so I did,” said Beck.

At the age of 10, Beck had been living on the streets of Jamaica, homeless, with the tattered clothes on his back.

“As a homeless kid in a homeless shelter, I’d always have kids that would beat me up daily,” said Beck. “Now, I love the game because it keeps you in a good frame of mind and keeps you in good physical condition and good health. It helps keep you from being overexcited and keeps down your stress level and keeps you disciplined.”

In 2000, Beck moved to America after living in Europe for a while. He now works for the Middlesboro Housing Authority by day and teaches boxing lessons by night.

Fist of Fire Boxing is located behind Hillcrest Lanes in Harrogate. Beck has plans to expand his operations into other towns and to extend hours from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Currently, Fist of Fire is open from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kickboxing classes are Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. There is no prior training or experience needed before taking lessons or classes.

The kids’ classes are $25 per month and are for children from ages 8 to 17 years old. They are taught by Beck’s business partner Aaron Huff.

“This gives kids something to do to keep them busy and something positive to work towards. With kids, you can use boxing as discipline, self control and it’s something they can take with them for the rest of their life,” said Huff.

For more information about classes or lessons, contact Beck at 606-670-5826.

Reach Kelsey Gerhardt at 606-302-9093 or on Twitter @kgerhardtmbdn.

Kelsey Gerhardt|Daily News Owen Beck stands in the ring with business partner Aaron Huff at newly opened Fist of Fire in Harrogate. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_boxing.jpg Kelsey Gerhardt|Daily News Owen Beck stands in the ring with business partner Aaron Huff at newly opened Fist of Fire in Harrogate.