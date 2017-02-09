Wilson releases “Roosevelt’s Jubilee”

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum (ALLM) Assistant Director and Curator Steven Wilson has released his sixth historical fiction novel, “Roosevelt’s Jubilee.” Available on Amazon.com and in bookstores in paperback as well as for e-readers, Wilson’s latest work is the first in a series of novels featuring Theodore Roosevelt.

Wilson weaves historical facts and characters into fictional stories of intrigue and suspense. “Roosevelt’s Jubilee” is set near the end of the 19th century, when the British government is struggling to remain relevant. This is London just before Jack the Ripper terrorizes the city, as social classes battle and war looms on the horizon. It is also Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee.

Newlyweds Theodore and Edith Roosevelt travel to London on their honeymoon in 1887. The future president of the United States is caught up in a plot by members of Parliament and Irish terrorists to assassinate the Queen. Unable to trust anyone in the British government, Roosevelt is forced to rely on a disreputable police inspector after Edith is kidnapped to ensure his silence.

“This is Theodore Roosevelt still grieving the death of his first wife, and before he gained recognition for his famous charge up San Juan Hill and for his role as the 26th president of the United States,” Wilson said. “I tried to capture metropolitan London, the turmoil surrounding an empire on the edge of a new century, and mix it up in a good old mystery. I drew on the experience of writing my five previous novels, and, of course, the fertile avenues of history.”

Wilson is the author of five other novels including, “Voyage of the Gray Wolves,” “Between the Hunters and the Hunted,” “Armada,” “President Lincoln’s Spy” and “President Lincoln’s Secret.”

