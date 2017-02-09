News in Brief

Democrats file bills targeting some of Bevin’s decisions

FRANKFORT (AP) — House Democrats have introduced several bills aimed at reversing some of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s decisions.

The House Democratic Caucus unveiled its 2017 legislative agenda on Thursday. But Democrats no longer have a majority in the House, making it much more difficult for them to pass bills.

The list includes House Bill 176, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Sinnette, which would mandate that employment offices that Bevin closed must remain open. Reps. Kelly Flood and Sannie Overly sponsored bills that seek to restore funding for certain cancer screenings that Bevin vetoed from the state budget. And Rep. Rick Rand sponsored a bill to expand a community college scholarship program that Bevin narrowed to focus on certain fields of study.

Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover said he has not reviewed the proposals.

___

Bill to boost oversight of pension systems clears Senate

FRANKFORT (AP) — Legislation aimed at creating stricter reporting requirements to boost oversight of Kentucky’s troubled pension systems has cleared the state Senate.

The measure seeks to shed more light on the fees and investment practices of the pension systems. The measure passed the Senate on a 37-0 vote Wednesday and heads next to the House.

Republican Sen. Joe Bowen of Owensboro, the bill’s lead sponsor, calls the proposal a “critical first step” to increase transparency and accountability of the pension systems.

Kentucky’s pension systems continued their downward slide in 2016, with plans covering teachers and state employees losing more than $1.8 billion in value while obligations are increasing. Bowen says those pension liabilities looms as the state’s greatest challenge.

The bill also requires the pension systems to follow the state’s model procurement code.

___

Senate panel OKs bill to ban tobacco use on school property

FRANKFORT (AP) — The Senate Education Committee has approved legislation that would ban tobacco products on public school property in Kentucky and at school-sponsored activities.

The measure’s chief sponsor is Republican Sen. Ralph Alvarado, who is a medical doctor. The bill — aimed at reducing Kentucky’s youth smoking rates — sailed through committee on Thursday.

Alvarado says that cutting youth smoking would save lives, make students healthier and reduce costs to treat smoking-related illnesses.

The bill would prohibit use of tobacco products by students, school employees and visitors in schools and school vehicles and at school-sponsored activities.

Alvarado says school boards would be expected to act within a year with policies to prohibit tobacco products in buildings and on campuses.

The ban also would apply to e-cigarette products.

___

3 more cases of whooping cough confirmed at school

LEXINGTON (AP) — Health officials in Lexington say more cases of whooping cough have been confirmed at an elementary school.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says in a statement there have been three more cases of pertussis at Clays Mill Elementary School, bringing the total to five. The agency says any high-risk students, such as those with weakened immune systems, who were exposed to the illness should take preventive antibiotics.

Officials say any students with symptoms of pertussis should see a physician for an evaluation even if they have been vaccinated.

Early symptoms of the illness are similar to a common cold and include runny nose, sneezing and coughing. The coughing typically gets worse over time, coming in uncontrollable bursts.

___

Bill would require college freshmen to document vaccinations

FRANKFORT (AP) — A House panel has advanced a bill that would require incoming college freshmen to document they have been vaccinated.

The bill would require students to show they have been vaccinated against measles, rubella, mumps, meningitis and any other diseases as required by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The bill would exempt students who object for religious reasons. But it does give the state authority to require vaccinations in the event of an epidemic.

Patty Swiney, past president of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians, said the bill would prevent disease outbreaks. She noted a 2015 measles outbreak in California linked to unvaccinated children.

No one on the House panel spoke against the bill. It now heads to the full House of Representatives for a vote.

___

New video board, scoreboard going up at Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE (AP) — Louisville’s Slugger Field is adding a new high-definition video board as well as a new scoreboard and sound system to the downtown baseball park.

The new video display coming to left-center field will measure 29 feet high by 45 feet wide and will show action from the game. The new scoreboard will go up in right-center field during the offseason.

The sound system will feature new speakers and subwoofers throughout the stadium and provide control for multiple entrances and the main seating area.

The new technology is being installed by Daktronics.

Slugger Field is home to the Louisville Bats.

Bats Vice President of Stadium Operations Scott Shoemaker says he is excited to being seeing the enhancements when the 2017 season begins.

___

Fire destroys award-winning ham business

CLINTON (AP) — A blaze that tore through an award-winning country ham business in western Kentucky burned much of the 100,000-square-foot facility to the ground.

Media reported that fire crews were called to Harper’s Country Hams in Hickman County before daybreak Wednesday and spent much of the day getting the blaze under control, then putting out hot spots.

Hickman County Fire and Rescue Chief David Cox said windy conditions caused the blaze to spread quickly. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.

Company president Dolores Harper told The Paducah Sun that she doesn’t know what the future holds for the company, which employed 70 workers.

West Kentucky Star reports Harper’s has won six grand champion awards at the Kentucky State Fair.

The company’s website says Harper’s has been producing country hams since 1952.

___

Priest convicted of sex abuse sentenced to 7 years

BRANDENBURG (AP) — A Louisville priest convicted of sexually abusing a boy at a summer camp he used to run has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Media report the judge followed a jury’s recommendation when handing down the sentence on Thursday for The Rev. Joseph Hemmerle, who maintained his innocence during the hearing.

Hemmerle was convicted in a November trial in Meade County on one count of indecent or immoral practices with a child under 15.

Hemmerle, who is 74, was charged with committing the offenses at his Catholic summer camp in the 1970s. The Archdiocese of Louisville put Hemmerle on leave when accusations first surfaced in 2014.

___

Police: Council member facing forgery, theft charges

LEXINGTON (AP) — Police say a Lexington-Fayette Urban County councilwoman is facing forgery and theft charges.

News outlets report Lexington police say Sasha Love Higgins has been charged with second-degree forgery, theft by deception and identity theft.

Court documents say Higgins, who’s a manager of Hampton Inn, continued issuing fraudulent checks to a former employee months after she left.

According to police, Pillar Hotels and Resorts, Hampton Inn’s parent company, says seven-such checks, totaling over $4,000, were deposited into an account that Higgins asked the company to set up using the former worker’s employee number.

Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said in a statement Thursday that summonses were issued for Higgins for all charges. The investigation continues.

Higgins was elected in November and represents Council District 2. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.