Overcoming addiction: April’s story

April Wallace’s story with addiction started when she was an adolescent. Her story is one of self-medication and total dependence.

“It all started when I was 13. I was a troubled kid, I got hurt really bad. I was molested when I was younger. So at the age of 13 someone introduced me to Xanax. I took one Xanax and after that…it made me feel better. I could live, I could breathe. That one turned into three and that three turned into 20. I overdosed twice,” states Wallace.

She continues, “The Xanax quit working when I was about 14 so I started self-medicating with pain medication. So here I was smoking pot, Xanax, doing pain pills. I got married, had twins. I was on morphine with them in the hospital. I wanted to quit I just didn’t know how. Once I tried to quit I wasn’t able to. My mind told me I had to have it. I couldn’t wake up and feel normal. I was sick. Extremely sick.”

During this period, Wallace was in an abusive relationship.

“I was afraid to leave him because he sold dope. So I stayed in the relationship for eight-plus years because he fed my urge to use.”

In the early 2000s, Wallace was introduced to Suboxone, an opioid, which she also became addicted to.

The summer of 2015, Wallace had her children taken away by Child Protective Services (CPS).

“I lost custody, my husband went off to rehab. I was just lost. I didn’t have nobody. I had a dog and even the dog didn’t like me sometimes. It was just me. I worked everyday but I was still dependent on Suboxone. I just got down and I tried to commit suicide. Leaving work I tried to commit suicide by jumping out in front of a truck,” said Wallace.

After hitting bottom, Wallace decided to take control of her addiction.

“Two days later I went to the Haven House in London, Kentucky and in that place I had a spiritual awakening.”

During her stay, Wallace went through withdrawals, but was determined to make it through.

“I was tired of living that life of being so dependent on something I couldn’t even function. I had lost everything. September 21, 2015 is my clean date. It just changed for me. I claimed permanent sobriety.”

Wallace attributes her sobriety to finding God.

“I can’t really explain it. The years of praying for me to finally wake up and have the strength to just try it one day and then another day. The next day I was clean and then the next day I was still clean. It took me seven months to fully withdrawal from the Suboxone,” said Wallace.

With her sobriety, Wallace dedicates her time to reaching out to others in need.

“I have 22 sponsors, women that I reach out to daily. I just reach out and randomly talk to people that are lost like I was.”

Tyler Eschberger | Daily News April Wallace