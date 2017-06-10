Honoring the children in our lives

The second Sunday in June is known as National Children’s Day in the United States. The history of such an observance goes back to 1856, started by a minister in Massachusetts. More recently presidents of the United States have proclaimed a date for all Americans to be reminded of the children in our homes and all around us.

It’s a day to honor the children in our lives, a time to slow down our fast paced lives, and refocus on the important things. Taking one day may not be enough, or maybe some folks will think “Oh, I don’t need a day set aside for that.”

Parents, grandparents, and teachers all know that children are wonderful and that they should never be unloved or unappreciated. They also know that the young ones can be unpredictable, do the unexpected, and say the unforgettable.

Dr. Benjamin Spock, a noted American pediatrician and author pointed to some of those characteristics when he wrote, “There are only two things a child will share willingly — communicable diseases and his mother’s age.” Dr. Spock’s book “Baby and Child Care” was published in 1946 and became a best-seller.

Art Linkletter, broadcasting pioneer and an accomplished businessman, elaborated on these thoughts when he told about a conversation he had with his oldest child, Jack, after the boy’s first day in kindergarten. Informed by Jack that he would never go back to school, his father asked why. Jack responded: “Because I can’t read, I can’t write, and they they won’t let me talk!” Linkletter parlayed that conversation into brilliant radio and television shows and ultimately a popular book titled, “Kids Say the Darndest Things.”

Marjorie Spiller Neagle wrote for a church-related publication in mid-20th century America. In August, 1962, she focused on English school children and their answer to this question: “What are the loveliest things you know, persons not counted?”

Here are some of their answers:

• The scrunch of dry leaves when you walk through them

• The feel of clean clothes

• Rain on your cheeks

• The moon in clouds

• Red velvet

• Climbing up hill and looking down

• The feel of running

• A hot water bottle in bed

• Cool wind on a hot day

• A swallow flying

• The taste of strawberries

• The smell of rain

• Our dog’s eyes

• Smoke rising

• A builder’s crane lifting something heavy

• An organ playing

“Beauty and the Commonplace” was the title of her journal article that was aimed at parents and teachers. Ms. Neagle was reminding us that we should stop and observe our commonplace world through the unclouded eyes of childhood. She veered from the humorous to the serious side of children, urging consideration of their depth of feelings and observances and suggesting that adults too can find beauty in the commonplace of life.

With Children’s Day 2017 approaching on June 11 the topic seems as relevant as it was 65 years ago.

