Ky. shouldn’t ease coal ash rules

The Bevin administration’s Energy and Environment Cabinet is proposing a faux regulatory process — “permit by rule” — giving utility companies the freedom to create coal ash ponds and landfills without the need for regulatory review.

This is beyond reckless and puts public health and the environment at risk.

Simply put, utilities needing a coal ash storage pond or landfill would plan the location, design, operating, closure and corrective action standards without the cabinet signing off on plans that meet Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

Likewise, there would be no requirement for communities to be notified of a planned site. There would be no opportunity for public input or comment.

A utility would not be required to post a bond to ensure the reclamation was completed. If the site is abandoned, taxpayers would be on the hook for the cleanup.

Coal ash is not regulated as a hazardous waste but that doesn’t make it safe. It contains arsenic, selenium, mercury and other pollutants. These can leach into groundwater or become airborne and lead to health problems.

For example, Kristina Zierold, a public health researcher at the University of Louisville, has found evidence that airborne coal ash can increase the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, high blood pressure, heart attacks, kidney disease and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The Kingston, Tenn. Disaster happened on Dec. 22, 2008, when a catastrophic failure unleashed coal ash that destroyed three homes, knocked dozens of others off their foundations and caused property damage across about 300 acres while leaving toxic behind toxic waste. The cleanup cost was more than $1 billion.

The CJ’s James Bruggers reported that LG&E and KU Energy are among the utility companies embracing the proposals. They say the cabinet’s plan would eliminate unnecessary and unproductive regulations.

But utilities should see value in regulatory review because it could offer them a defense if there is a problem.

We understand that there may be regulations in the state that are unnecessary or outdated. It’s good to review and kill some of those.

This one is not.

We think there must be a full-blown approval process of the location, design and operation that also includes public notification as well as public comment. Even textbook zoning cases require that the public be notified and given the chance to comment.

In addition, the utilities must post a bond to protect the taxpayers.

Also, existing coal ash ponds and landfills must continue operations under their original permits. Utilities must not be freed from prior permit obligations.

Gov. Matt Bevin wants to cede any authority for formal review of permitting of these toxic sites.

Attorney Tom FitzGerald, director of the Kentucky Resources Council, an environmental advocacy organization, said, “The idea that you are going to allow the generators of waste that contains elevated heavy metals and other pollutants of concern to essentially regulate themselves … is a recipe for disaster.”

Gov. Bevin, Kentuckians don’t need a taste of what you’re serving.

Courier-Journal, Louisville