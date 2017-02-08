Ky. performs badly in education study

Kentucky is among the five least educated states in the nation, according to a WalletHub study that came out last week.

Kentucky was ranked 47th out of 50 states for percentage of residents with associate’s degrees or college experience. The state was also 47th in percentage with a bachelor’s degree.

The study placed Kentucky 46th in education and 46th in annual median household income.

Education and economic success are closely correlated. No doubt there can be highly educated people with very little money and extremely uneducated people who wind up with a lot of cash. But in general, more education leads to better and higher-paying jobs.

Kentucky’s poor educational attainment can be tied very closely to poor economic success.

If we want our state to do better, we need to improve our educational system. Our schools and universities need more money, not less — less is what they’ve been getting for years.

It will take real investment now if we want to realize long-term improvement. We can’t just tweak the existing system or place our hope in “solutions” that claim to magically make things better without any extra cost.

It’s an expense now, but it’s one that pays off immensely in the future — well-educated people return many times more money in taxes and contributions to the economy than it costs to educate them in the first place.

The Advocate-Messenger of Danville