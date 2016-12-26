The God who is more than enough

Whatever you are going through at this time, be encouraged to know that God is able to take care of you. In researching the Hebrew name El Shaddai, we discover that it means, the all sufficient One and is commonly translated God Almighty. Here are seven areas where we can believe He is the final authority and more than enough to save us and meet our needs.

1. God knows: God is Omniscient and is fully aware when we are going through difficult times, our worries and fears and even what we are thinking. Actually, He is the only one who really knows how we feel and we can always trust that He is working on a way to help us. There are 3 answers to our prayers; yes, no and keep waiting so, whatever happens have faith that He is in total control and always has our best interest in mind.

2. God loves: The love and grace of God is greater than all of our sin. Jesus died a cruel and painful death in order to save us from ourselves. The good news today, is that whoever can hear this gospel about God’s love and receive it into their life, can escape the torment of eternal darkness and be redeemed and transformed into a child of The Almighty. Read Romans 8:37-39.

3. God cares: The Lord of all glory is listening to every word we say; He sees every tear and knows problem we are going through and wants us to believe with all of our heart that He cares about us and desires to help us. His Word says that His eye is on the sparrow which allows us to know how much more He is watching us. He is sensitive and compassionate about everything that is going on in our life and longs to have a close personal relationship with us.

4. God provides: The Lord provides peace, comfort, joy, happiness or whatever we need, whenever we need it. Jesus can bring what no one else can provide and He is always more than enough! We can place ALL of our trust in God and believe with ALL of our heart that He will do above and beyond all that we could ask or imagine. Philippians 4:19 says, “But my God shall supply all your needs according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”

5. God desires: God has a desire and that is for us to love Him and follow His voice. He also wants us to succeed, to be an overcomer and to live an abundant life. When we were born, He drew our personal blueprint and within this wonderful plan includes a destiny of victory and joy! He created us to be filled with His power and to walk confidently in His love and peace. Deuteronomy 31:8 says, “It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will NOT leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.”

6. God heals: Jesus is the great physician and has all power and authority in heaven and earth. He gives instruction and wisdom to doctors; He creates medicines and knows the solutions to every problem. God has the miracle power to take care of whatever we need perfectly and completely whether physical, mental, emotional or spiritual. I tell people all the time that either in this life or in heaven, God will heal His children perfectly and completely. In Exodus 15:26 God declares, “I am the Lord that heals you.”

7. God delivers: Whatever the bondage, temptation or situation, the King of Kings can lift you out of your agony and set your feet upon a solid rock. Believe and allow His truth to set you free! Psalm 18:2-3 reminds us, “The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower. I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised: so, shall I be saved from my enemies.”

Dr. Holland lives in central Kentucky with his wife Cheryl, where he is a Christian author, outreach minister and community chaplain. To learn more, visit billyhollandministries.com.

