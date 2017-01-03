Russia: Friend or foe?

Russia has been both an enemy and an ally of the United States. That is not unusual. We previously waged war against England, Italy, Germany, and Japan. They are now allies. The word “friend” in the title of this article is not accurate. Individuals can be friends; countries cannot. Countries form alliances when they have compatible goals. They dissolve alliances when their goals conflict. During World War Two, the United States and Russia were allies, and the alliance was an enormous benefit to the U.S. Germany sent its best armies to the eastern front to fight the Russians, and 70 percent of German casualties in that war were sustained fighting the Russians. The Russians lost some 20 million people. After the war, Russia tried to expand its influence in eastern Europe and elsewhere, and the U.S. opposed Russian expansion. The alliance collapsed.

For 25 years, from the 1950s until 1978, the U.S. maintained an alliance with Iran. That arrangement began when the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency overthrew an Iranian government in 1953. It ended when the Iranians rudely ushered America out in 1978. Most of the time since 1978, the U.S. has had a hostile relationship with Iran. It is unclear what that relationship will be in the next few years.

Americans were enamored with China from the late 1700s until 1949 when China fell sway to Mao Tse-tung’s communist regime. Americans optimistically viewed China as a grand opportunity for Christian missionaries, for democracy, and for American business. Chinese intellectuals were equally intrigued by American science, medicine, technology, and educational methods. America and China maintained an adversarial relationship from 1949 until former President Nixon broke the ice in 1972. The improved relationship that diplomats call a rapprochement allowed American businesses to send their manufacturing to China and exploit China’s abundant cheap labor, and it allowed the Chinese to become enthusiastic capitalists. Now, America and China are each warily weighing the ambition of the other in south Asia.

The U.S. and Turkey maintained a strong alliance for more than half a century, but that relationship soured considerably when the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003. The future of the relationship is uncertain.

National alliances are not permanent. Enemy status is not permanent. There are both good and bad memories in many relationships between countries, but policy needs to be based on current reality, not memories. It would be foolish to pursue a hostile relationship with Russia if it isn’t necessary.

Jack Stevenson is now retired from military service. He served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA).