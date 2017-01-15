Pilotless passenger planes could be very bad idea

Just as a plane filled with passengers was accelerating down the runway and started to go airborne, a voice came over the speakers:

“Good morning. This is a recording. There is no pilot or copilot on this plane. This is a new concept in air travel. Every action of this plane is controlled by computers. Every system has been backed up to prevent failure. Please be assured, every possibility of failure has been considered. You are perfectly safe. There is nothing to concerned about. Nothing can go wrong … go wrong … go wrong … go wrong … go wrong …”

Thanks to Harold Wainscott of Long Ridge, Ky., for sending that joke my way. I think it makes a very important point – that sometimes, despite our best efforts, things can go very wrong.

Something terrible can come crashing into our lives. We’re powerless to stop it or make it right. Relationships crumble. Finances collapse. Sickness or injury comes. Suddenly, our lives are topsy-turvy.

But take heart, because we have an all-powerful God who loves us and who is available to us when things go wrong.

“The righteous cry, and the Lord hears and delivers them out of their troubles. The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all” (Psalm 34:17-19).

That great poet, Mr. Anonymous, penned what I think is some most encouraging words for when things seem bleak. The title is “When Things Go Wrong.”

When things go wrong as they sometimes will,

When the road you’re trudging seems all up hill,

When the funds are low and the debts are high,

And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,

When care is pressing you down a bit,

Rest if you must, but don’t you quit.

Life is strange with its twists and turns,

As everyone of us sometimes learns,

And many a failure turns about

When he might have won had he stuck it out;

So don’t give up, though the pace seems slow—

For you may succeed with another blow.

Often the goal is nearer than it seems

to a fain and faltering man,

Often the struggler has given up,

When he might have captured the victor’s cup.

And he learned too late when the night slipped down,

How close he was to the golden crown.

Success is failure, turned inside out,

The silver tint of the clouds of doubt.

And you never can tell how close you are,

It may be near when it seems afar;

So stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit,

It’s when things seem worst that you mustn’t quit.

There are going to be times when all of us will feel like throwing up our hands and quiting. It’s in those times when we must call out to the true and living God.

That’s what King David did when he faced hardships and heartbreaks. Many of his prayers are recorded in the Book of Psalms. Consider this one the next time things go wrong:

“I call to You when my heart is faint; lead me to the rock that is higher than I. For you have been a refuge for me, a tower of strength against the enemy. Let me dwell in your tent forever; let me take refuge in the shelter of your wings” (Proverbs 61:2-3).

Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at [email protected]

http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Roger-Alford.jpg