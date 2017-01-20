Getting serious about prayer

Since prayer is most likely a very private practice for most, it may seem like an abstract concept to those who are not familiar with praying.

Prayer, in its purest form is communication with God. Prayers can be thoughts, spoken words, written words, poetry, songs, or any other personal form of communication between an individual and God. I have written often about prayer and the importance of prayer because it is a topic that is very potent in the life of an individual.

I am in the process of editing my latest book, Camels and Big Yellow Buses, which deals often with the subject of prayer. Along with my other books that are already there, it will soon be available on Amazon.

When we talk about going to a “prayer meeting,” images of old time mid-week services may come to mind. Some churches set aside a designated amount of time on a certain day for members to join together in prayer. There are some churches that are so large and have so many members, they have people designated to prayer at a particular time around the clock every single day of the week on an ongoing basis.

For the last several months, I have been attending a home prayer meeting in Indiana. There are usually between 12 – 14 women in attendance who come from all walks of life. Teachers, bus drivers, a mental health counselor, health professionals, a chemist, missionaries, a car saleswoman, a housekeeping supervisor for a major hotel chain, a jewelry designer, housewives, and on and on. The gathering is never the exact same combination of women.

It may sound like an exaggeration, but when these prayer warriors get together, the prayer meeting may go on for seven or eight hours. They pray for individual women in the group requesting prayer, their husbands, and children. They pray about health issues and personal financial issues. They pray for the leaders of our nation and social issues. They pray for our nation and other nations as missionaries go out to other nations. And hours fade away while prayer is going up. It is an amazing thing.

Members often return to the group and report answers to the prayers we prayed the month before. The whole idea is to be a support group to those who come in need of prayer.

I’ve heard of people who fast and pray so many hours or so many days out of every week. They want to seek God and stay in the warfare of prayer until the answer comes that has been sought.

I have seen miraculous things happen as a result of prayer in years past. But I’m not satisfied with what I’ve seen in years gone by, or stories I’ve heard of things that happened “back then.” I want to see the miraculous answers to prayer now and in the future. I want to learn how to touch the throne of heaven and experience the glory of God in this lifetime. I want to see people healed physically, emotionally, financially, and spiritually. I want to see captives set free. I want to see communities, the nation, and the world touched and changed for the good through the united prayers of people from Harlan County to those around the world who are all turning hearts and prayers to God.

If we want God to see us where we are, hear and answer our heart cries, the first step is to take the importance of prayer seriously. Prayer not only touches God’s heart toward us, but it also changes us through the process as we focus on saying to God those things which are locked up in our hearts.

I believe with all my heart if every Christian in southeastern Kentucky would get serious about setting aside a designated time to pray and intercede for our region, we could see the lives of individuals changed, the economy, the health, and the importance of the entire region. Let’s get serious and see how our prayers can truly make a difference.

