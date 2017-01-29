Parrots need to be careful where they say ‘here kitty, kitty’

A distraught woman called 911, desperately seeking help to find her missing parrot.

“We can’t help you with that, ma’am,” the dispatcher told her. “This number is for real emergencies only.”

“But you don’t understand,” the woman persisted. “This is a real emergency. The only thing he knows how to say is: ‘Here kitty, kitty.’”

The Bible teaches us that there are times when it’s crucial to know what to say, and that there are times when it’s crucial to know what not to say.

“Death and life are in the power of the tongue” (Proverbs 18:21).

The tongue is so very small in comparison to the whole human body, but it can be so very powerful. In fact, the Bible says it is like a small flame that can set an entire forest ablaze. Do you remember the saying from childhood: “Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me?” That’s simply not true. Words can do great damage.

“Every kind of beast and bird and reptile and sea creature can be tamed and has been tamed by mankind, but no one can tame the tongue” (James 3:8).

Obviously, some people do a better job of controlling their tongues than others.

Years ago, the Christian devotional booklet Our Daily Bread shared a story about a woman who was known as the town gossip. One day, while visiting the newspaper office hoping for some fresh tidbits to share, she leaned against the wall where a freshly printed copy of the front page was hanging. It was a hot, humid day, and some of the print came off on the back of her white dress.

Later, as she walked down the street, she realized the people behind her were snickering. When she reached the place where her husband was waiting, she asked him if there was anything on her back that shouldn’t be there. He looked and saw the words: “Daily News.”

“No, dear, nothing’s on your back that doesn’t belong there.”

Here’s one more biblical reason we should be careful with our words: “Every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment” (Matthew 12:36).

For that lost parrot, saying “here kitty, kitty” in the wrong company could have been devastating. In the same way, our words can cause great pain, whether that be to others or to ourselves.

