Let God keep the tally sheet

Recently, our pastor asked the congregation if we could think of anything in our lives that we do for God alone. Several people gave a testimony.

I spoke up, but I’m not sure I said what I meant to say in a way that was clear to anyone outside of my own thoughts.

My mom and dad have labored in the Christian faith for many years. They have done everything from cleaning the toilets to carrying out bags of trash that other people left behind. They’ve been at baby’s births, funerals, weddings, nursing homes, prayed with people, made phone calls to encourage others, and stood by hospital beds more times than could be counted, I’m sure.

My mom always had a philosophy of, “Whatever you do, do it as unto the Lord.”

In other words, don’t keep a tally sheet of the kindnesses you have shown, money you have given, or work you’ve done in the service of God. Let Him keep the record in heaven if it is going to be kept anywhere.

It is always bothersome to me when I hear ministers quoting numbers of how many “they saved,” or the number of contacts they made, or even the number of people who attended one of their meetings. Serving God isn’t about numbers and score sheets. If a person’s heart isn’t in the right place when they are doing an “act of kindness,” or “serving God,” they might as well not even do it. If what we do for others is for attention, accolades, or pats on the back that defeats the purpose.

We all like to feel like we are appreciated. We all need to hear the words, “Thank you,” from time to time. But if those things are what motivate us in our service, they also become our reward.

What I do for other people is between them and me. Better yet are the opportunities when the other person doesn’t even know that I’m the one behind a kindness or meeting a need. I don’t want anyone to feel obligated to me in any way. People who feel obligated often let those feelings turn into resentment.

I have had people come back to me years later and say, “Remember that time when you did such and such for me?” Most of the time I can honestly answer, “No.” Once something is done, it is best to let it go. If it needs to be remembered, let God do the remembering.

I don’t know who started the idea of “pay if forward,” but it is a wonderful way to look at life. If someone does a kindness for me, I may not be able to repay them in equal measure, but there will be someone in my future whom I can help. On the other hand, if I do something to help someone else, I hope they will pay it forward to someone they come across who needs their help in the future. Acts of kindness are investments into humanity where we all benefit.

I’ve been a Christian for decades. One thing I’ve found out for sure. If we do something for another person expecting them to “pay it back,” we will be sorely disappointed. No matter how much we might do for another individual, most of the time, they will vanish if we are the one in need. Not always, but definitely more often than not.

However, when we treat people well, help when we can help, and expect nothing in return, God will send help to us when we need it most. People may forget us or what we’ve done, but God is faithful to send who we need and what we need when we need it.

If I did have a tally sheet of all of what I’ve done for others and all of what God has done for me through others, my tally would be pitifully short.

