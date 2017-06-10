One thing life has taught me well is that nothing stays the same forever. Changes are inevitable. Whether we plan them or are forced to face them unexpectedly, changes are sure to come to each of us.

Faith in God is the force that sustains me through life’s ever shifting demands. For the skeptics about a divine being taking part in the lives of ordinary men and women, life must seem overwhelmingly uncertain. I can’t imagine being my own supreme being. No thank you. Existence on this earth is far too complicated for me to believe that it all happened by chance. Time and time again I have seen the hand of God at work in my life working through unexpected changes along the way.

Changes are usually inconvenient, but they don’t always have to be bad. I am not especially fond of the changes that come with growing older. So many simple things we take for granted in our youth become more important as we grow older. Physical health, financial demands, time management, and/or family needs are sure to stir things up for us.

“Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” — John F. Kennedy

When a child graduates from high school or college, or when they get married, our world is forever changed. Grandchildren captivate our hearts with changes we never knew were possible. Even when we strive to remain the same, changes come beyond our control.

“Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” – Harriet Tubman

There are people who spend their lives complaining about the changes which come to their lives beyond their control. In contrast, there are those who embrace changes with great joy and see change as an opportunity to learn and grow. Realistically, I fall somewhere in the middle, as most of us tend to do. There is always something to be learned from change.

“Suffering has been stronger than all other teaching, and has taught me to understand what your heart used to be. I have been bent and broken, but — I hope — into a better shape.” – Charles Dickens from Great Expectations

We don’t have to wait for change to sneak up on us. We don’t have to let other people around us decide what we need to change or how or when. We are not helpless pawns in the game of life. God gave us a mind and a will to change the world, at least our own world, into a better place.

“For the past 33 years, I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: ‘If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?’ And whenever the answer has been ‘No’ for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something.” – Steve Jobs

Since we know that changes are going to happen in our lives, we have the advantage of expecting the unexpected. We have the privilege of preparation for changes that we see coming our way. The things we need to change, we ought. The things we cannot change we ought to move past.

One of the most widely read prayers of our time is known as the Prayer of Serenity. “God, give us grace to accept with serenity the things that cannot be changed, courage to change the things which should be changed and the wisdom to distinguish the one from the other.” – Reinhold Niebuhr

When changes come, I remind myself of what Jeremiah said: “I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.”

