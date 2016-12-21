Lady Splitters move up in poll

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The LMU women’s basketball team moved up three spots to claim ninth place in the latest D2SIDA National Media Poll.

The team earned 225 points to claim the No. 9 spot. This is the highest that LMU has been ranked the national media poll. They are also ranked first in the D2SIDA Southeast Region Media Poll for the second straight week, earning 60 points and all six first place votes.

Ashland claimed the top spot, earning 347 points and 11 of 12 first place votes. California (Pennsylvania) is No. 2 with 326 points and the remaining first place vote. Pittsburg State (Kansas) is third, followed by Angelo State and Alaska Anchorage.

Emporia State is sixth, followed by Bellarmine, Seattle Pacific, LMU and Virginia Union.

The Lady Railsplitters improved to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in South Atlantic Conference play after a 79-53 win over Newberry last Saturday. They will next see action on Jan. 4 when they host Mars Hill in a 6 p.m. contest.

Week 6 National Poll | Dec. 20

Rank School (First-Place Votes) W-L Pts.

1 Ashland (11) 12-0 347

2 California (1) 11-0 326

3 Pittsburg State (2) 11-0 325

4 Angelo State 8-0 303

5 Alaska Anchorage 10-1 269

6 Emporia State 10-1 265

7 Bellarmine 9-0 263

8 Seattle Pacific 10-0 233

9 Lincoln Memorial 11-0 225

10 Virginia Union 9-0 223

11 Colorado State-Pueblo 12-0 212

12 Bentley 10-2 195

13 North Alabama 8-0 188

14 Cal Baptist 12-2 172

15 Drury 9-2 129

16 Caldwell 10-2 125

17 Lee 8-1 116

18 Limestone 7-3 98

19 Wheeling Jesuit 8-1 83

20 Arkansas Tech 7-1 82

21 Nova Southeastern 8-3 74

22 Regis 10-1 72

23 Western Washington 6-3 50

24 Adelphi 9-2 33

25 Lander 6-2 27

Dropped Out: Florida Southern, St. Mary’s, Clayton State, Northern State, Queens

Received Votes: Lewis (21), Fort Hays State (15), Florida Southern (12), Mercyhurst (6), Simon Fraser (5), Northern State (4), Clayton State (4), Grand Valley (2), Eastern New Mexico (2)

Week 6 Regional Poll | Dec. 19

SOUTHEAST

1 Lincoln Memorial (6) 11-0 60

2 Limestone 7-3 50

3 Lander 6-2 43 8

T4 Clayton State 8-2 39

T4 North Georgia 9-1 39

6 Newberry 7-3 33

7 Columbus State 6-0 27

8 Anderson 7-2 20

9 Wingate 6-3 12

10 Augusta 4-2 3

Also receiving votes: Catawba (2), King (Tenn.) (1)

Dropped Out: King (Tenn.)

Photo by LMU Athletics