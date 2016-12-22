PHS hosts Chain Rock Classic

Next week, several of the area’s girls basketball teams will participate in the annual Chain Rock Classic. The event begins on Tuesday and continues through Dec. 30.

Pineville, Middlesboro, Cumberland Gap, Tennessee and Claiborne, Tennessee will be participating in the classic. Teams from outside the area include Lynn Camp and McCreary Central.

Below are team profiles for those participating in the classic:

Pineville (7-1)

The Lady Lions will boast the best record entering the Chain Rock Classic. Pineville has only lost to Lexington Christian Academy. The team opened the season on a four-game winning streak with wins coming against Williamsburg, Thomas Walker, McCreary Central and Model.

Recently, the Lady Lions went undefeated through the J. Frank White Classic. The team was named tournament champions after defeating Hancock County, Tennessee; Jellico, Tennessee and J. Frank White Academy.

Middlesboro (3-4)

The Lady Jackets enter the classic winning three of their last five games. After starting the season with losses against two of the top teams in the 13th Region, Middlesboro easily defeated Red Bird to earn their first win. A 67-25 victory over Thomas Walker gave the team their first back-to-back wins of the season.

The Lady Jackets couldn’t keep the momentum going as they lost to District 51 runners-up Knox Central. On Tuesday, Middlesboro rebounded with a 74-69 victory over Claiborne. The two teams will meet again on the opening day of the classic.

Lynn Camp (4-4)

The Lady Wildcats hold a .500 record heading into the classic. After opening the season with a lopsided loss to Somerset, Lynn Camp won back-to-back games against Middlesboro and Red Bird. Those string of victories were met with back-to-back losses to Jackson County and Perry County Central.

Lynn Camp rebounded with another string of victories against Thomas Walker and Tates Creek. Recently, they lost to Adair County 55-36 in the McDonalds Classic.

McCreary Central (3-7)

After ending a six-game losing streak on Tuesday, the Raiders will enter the tournament with three wins on their resume. One of those victories came against an Corbin. The other two came at the expense of East Jessamine and Berea.

McCreary Central did hit a rough patch throughout December. After suffering a loss in their season opener, the Raiders lost to Pineville, Wayne County, Owsley County, Danville, Garrard County and Knox Central.

Cumberland Gap (5-5)

The Lady Panthers will enter the classic on a three-game winning streak. Throughout the week, Cumberland Gap defeated Knoxville Central, Oakdale and host Clinton during the Don W. Lockard Christmas Invitational. Each victory came by double digits.

The Lady Panthers suffered back-to-back losses to open the season before defeating Bell County 59-41 on Dec. 2. Cumberland Gap followed that game with a 39-31 victory over West Greene. Two of the team’s five losses came against district foes Greeneville and Grainger.

Claiborne (0-9)

The Lady Bulldogs will go into the classic looking for their first victory of the season. Claiborne went winless through the Hall of Champions tournament with losses to Campbell County, Anderson County and Sunbright. The team has also lost to district foes Grainger, Chuckey-Doak and Greeneville.

The Lady Bulldogs have come to within a single possession of winning two games on their schedule. They lost 49-47 to Hancock County on Dec. 2. On Tuesday, Claiborne pushed Middlesboro to overtime on a last-second 3-pointer before falling 74-69.

———

Chain Rock Classic schedule

Tuesday

Noon — Lynn Camp vs. Cumberland Gap

1:30 p.m. — Middlesboro vs. Claiborne

6 p.m. — Pineville vs. McCreary Central

Wednesday

10 a.m. — Middlesboro vs. Cumberland Gap

7 p.m. — Lynn Camp vs. Claiborne

Thursday

10 a.m. — Lynn Camp vs. McCreary Central

1 p.m. — Middlesboro vs. McCreary Central

Dec. 30

4 p.m. — Pineville vs. Cumberland Gap

7 p.m. — Pineville vs. Claiborne

Reach Anthony Cloud at 606-302-9090 or on Twitter @AnthonyCloudMDN

Anthony Cloud | Daily News Anna Howard looks to the basket during the Lady Lions’ game against J. Frank White Academy. Pineville will host the Chain Rock Classic from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Anna-Howard.jpg Anthony Cloud | Daily News Anna Howard looks to the basket during the Lady Lions’ game against J. Frank White Academy. Pineville will host the Chain Rock Classic from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30.

Event slated for Dec. 27-30 at Pineville High School