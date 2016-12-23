Pineville hosts annual event

Next week, the Pineville boys’ basketball team will play host to the annual Pine Mountain Classic. The event will take place from Wednesday to Friday beginning at 10 a.m. each day. Several teams from around the area will meet during the event.

Middlesboro, Pineville and Claiborne, Tennessee will each participate in the classic. Other teams that will play in the tournament include: Berea, Jackson City, McCreary Central, Buckhorn, Williamsburg, Morgan County and South Floyd.

Below is a quick profile of the local teams participating in the classic:

Pineville (7-1)

The host Mountain Lions will enter the Pine Mountain Classic with one of the best records in the 13th Region. The only loss Pineville has suffered on the year was to Tri Cities, Tennessee in the J. Frank White Classic.

The Mountain Lions started the season with a six-game winning streak including victories over Oneida Baptist Institute, Thomas Walker, Red Bird, Phelps, Jackson County and Hancock County, Tennessee. Pineville rebounded from their only loss when they routed Washburn, Tennessee 66-41 on Monday.

The Mountain Lions are led offensively by Trent Lefevers, who is averaging a team-high 23.6 points per game. Josh Lawson is also averaging double figures with 13 points per game.

Cody Carnes leads the team on the boards averaging 10 rebounds a game after missing the start of the season with an injury.

Middlesboro (2-6)

The Yellow Jackets have been on a roll the past two weeks winning two of their last three games. Middlesboro started the season losing five-straight against the likes of Oneida Baptist Institute, Lynn Camp, Harlan, Harlan County and Red Bird.

The Jackets broke a 30-game losing streak when they defeated Thomas Walker, Virginia 80-71 on Dec. 13. After losing to Williamsburg 60-53, Middlesboro bounced back against Claiborne with a 68-65 victory.

The Jackets have utilized a balanced offensive attack with a number of players having good nights. Christian Hubbard leads the team in points averaging 11.9 per game. Josh Overbay and Jabari Kyle are averaging 8.7 and 8.1 points, respectively.

Tanner Brush and Andrew Padgett lead the team on the boards with five and 4.7 rebounds apiece.

Claiborne (2-9)

The Bulldogs will enter the classic with two wins on their resume. On Nov. 19, the team defeated Sullivan North 59-53. They picked up their second victory on Dec. 2 with a 57-42 win over Hancock County.

Currently, Claiborne is on a five-game losing streak including losses to Grainger, Chuckey-Doak, Greeneville, Union County and Middlesboro. The losses to Union and the Yellow Jackets were by three points or less.

Against Middlesboro, the Bulldogs were led offensively by Hunter Rosenbalm and Houston Hatfield. Rosenbalm finished the game with 17 points, and Hatfield scored 16.

———

Pine Mountain Classic schedule

Wednesday

11:30 a.m. — Claiborne vs. Berea

1 p.m. — Middlesboro vs. Jackson City

2:30 p.m. — McCreary Central vs. Buckhorn

4 p.m. — Williamsburg vs. Morgan County

5:30 p.m. — Pineville vs. South Floyd

Thursday

11:30 a.m. — Berea vs. Middlesboro

2:30 p.m. — South Floyd vs. McCreary Central

4 p.m. — Morgan County vs. Claiborne

5:30 p.m. — Buckhorn vs. Williamsburg

7 p.m. — Jackson City vs. Pineville

Friday

10 a.m. — Middlesboro vs. South Floyd

11:30 p.m. — McCreary Central vs. Morgan County

1 p.m. — Claiborne vs. Buckhorn

2:30 p.m. — Williamsburg vs. Jackson City

5:30 p.m. — Pineville vs. Berea

Reach Anthony Cloud at 606-302-9090 or on Twitter @AnthonyCloudMDN

Anthony Cloud | Daily News Cody Carnes drives to the basket during Pineville’s game against Washburn. The Mountain Lions will host the Pine Mountain Classic from Dec. 28 through Dec. 30. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cody-Carnes.jpg Anthony Cloud | Daily News Cody Carnes drives to the basket during Pineville’s game against Washburn. The Mountain Lions will host the Pine Mountain Classic from Dec. 28 through Dec. 30.

