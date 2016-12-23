Lady Splitters crack Top 10 in NCAA DII Coaches’ Poll

LILBURN, Ga. — The LMU women’s basketball team received an early Christmas present today as they moved up to tenth in the latest WBCA/USA Today NCAA Division II Coaches’ Poll. This is the team’s first-ever appearance in the top ten in the NCAA Division II Coaches’ Poll.

LMU received 369 points to move up from 11th to 10th in the poll, which was released on Wednesday.

The team also placed ninth in the D2SIDA National Media Poll that was released Tuesday and are ranked first in the D2SIDA Southeast Region Poll released earlier this week. In that poll the Lady Railsplitters earned all six first place votes.

They are currently 11-0 on the season and 6-0 in South Atlantic Conference play. Senior forward Megan Pittman was named the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week for her performance in LMU’s wins over Wingate and Newberry last week.

Ashland holds the top spot in the poll with 597 points and 21 first place votes. California (Pennsylvania) is second, followed by Pittsburg State, Bellarmine and Emporia State. Rounding out the top ten are Virginia Union, Angelo State, Alaska-Anchorage, Colorado State-Pueblo and LMU.

Eight of the top ten teams, including LMU, are undefeated on the season.

Other ranked teams from the Southeast Region are Clayton State (22), Columbus State (23) and North Georgia (24). Limestone and fellow SAC member Anderson are receiving votes.

The tenth-ranked Lady Railsplitters are off until Jan. 4, when they host Mars Hill in a SAC contest. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. in the Tex Turner Arena.

WBCA/USA Today NCAA Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll

Dec. 21

Rank School Record Points 1st-Place

1 Ashland 13-0 597 21

2 California (PA) 11-0 570 0

3 Pittsburg State 11-0 551 1

4 Bellarmine 10-0 511 0

5 Emporia State 11-1 476 0

6 Virginia Union 9-0 467 2

7 Angelo State 9-0 452 0

8 Alaska-Anchorage 10-1 430 0

9 Colorado State-Pueblo 12-0 418 0

10 Lincoln Memorial 11-0 369 0

11 California Baptist 13-2 360 0

12 Bentley 10-2 323 0

13 Seattle Pacific 10-0 290 0

14 Drury 10-2 270 0

15 Arkansas Tech 7-1 245 0

16 Winona State 10-2 224 0

17 Lewis 10-2 149 0

18 Wheeling Jesuit 8-1 130 0

19 Central Oklahoma 10-0 121 0

20 Florida Southern 8-3 86 0

21 Grand Valley State 8-3 84 0

22 Clayton State 9-2 78 0

23 Columbus State 7-0 72 0

24 North Georgia 10-1 71 0

25 Northern State 8-2 63 0

Dropped Out: No. 20 Queens, NY (9-3); No. 21 Limestone (7-3); No. 25 West Texas A&M (8-4).

Others receiving votes: Minnesota State-Moorhead (9-1) 42; Regis, CO (10-1) 34; Saint Mary’s, TX (10-2) 30; Limestone (7-3) 28; Caldwell (10-2) 26; Queens, NY (9-3) 26; Saginaw Valley State (8-2) 26; North Alabama (9-0) 26; Eckerd (9-2) 24; Fort Hays State (10-2) 21; West Texas A&M (8-4) 13; Central Missouri (10-1) 12; Adelphi (9-2) 11; Chowan (10-2) 8; Simon Fraser (10-2) 5; Anderson, SC (8-2) 4; Glenville State (9-1) 4; Point Loma Nazarene (9-2) 4.

