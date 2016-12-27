Middlesboro tops Claiborne

For the second straight game in a row, Middlesboro was able to pick up a win against cross-state foe Claiborne. After a close game, the Lady Jackets were able to pick up the 36-29 victory on Tuesday in the opening day of the Chain Rock Classic.

The win came at a cost however. With under a second left in the third quarter, Hannah Warren sustained a leg injury while going up for a layup. She was transported from the court by EMS personnel. The junior is Middlesboro’s second leading scorer on the year.

Despite missing the fourth quarter, Warren — along with Jamayha Poe — paced the Lady Jacket offense with eight points. Baylee Woody added seven points to the scoreboard, and Baylie Brunsma tallied five points.

Jane Millett and Grace Moles finished the game with four points apiece.

For Claiborne, Emma Beason and Marilyn Smith led the team with eight points apiece. Jaden Thompson finished the game with six points. Cheyenne Tolliver added four points to the scoreboard.

Middlesboro jumped out to a 14-6 lead after the first quarter with the help of two 3-pointers from Warren and four points from Woody. Claiborne narrowed the gap to two points at the end of the second outscoring the Lady Jackets 10-4.

Middlesboro held an 18-16 lead heading into halftime. The Lady Jackets were able to pull away in the second half for a seven-point victory and their second straight win.

Up Next

Middlesboro (4-4) continues their journey through the Chain Rock Classic on Wednesday when they meet Cumberland Gap, Tennessee at 10 a.m. at Pineville High School.

Claiborne (0-10) will play Lynn Camp at 7 p.m. on Wednesday during the Chain Rock Classic.

