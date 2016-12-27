Grant’s 16 leads Lady Wildcats over Cumberland Gap

A strong second quarter performance was what it took for Lynn Camp to open the Chain Rock Classic with a victory on Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats held Cumberland Gap to two points in the second en route to a 36-29 victory.

McKenzie Grant was the catalyst for the Lynn Camp offense. The sophomore finished the game with 16 points while scoring seven baskets from the field.

Keisha Brock also finished the game in double figures. Three 3-pointers helped propel the senior to 11 points. Bradi Coe and Jasmine Rogers finished the game with five and four points, respectively.

The Lady Panther offense struggled during the game with only three players scoring in the first half. Hannah Heath paced Cumberland Gap with 12 points. Meredith Neely ended the game with seven points.

Haley Wilson was the only other Lady Panther who scored multiple baskets. She finished with four points. Brook McMichael, Hayli England and Samantha Pierce were held to two points apiece.

Cumberland Gap was able to exit the opening quarter with an 8-6 lead with Neely scoring seven of those points.

Lynn Camp took control of the game in the second quarter. The Lady Wildcats scored 14 points in the period while holding Cumberland Gap to a single basket. Lynn Camp took a 20-10 lead into halftime.

The Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Wildcats in the second half 19-16, but the Lynn Camp lead was too much. Lynn Camp was able to hang on for the seven-point victory.

Up Next

Lynn Camp (4-4) will play Claiborne, Tennessee (0-10) on Wednesday during the Chain Rock Classic.

Cumberland Gap will battle Middlesboro (4-4) at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Reach Anthony Cloud at 606-302-9090 or on Twitter @AnthonyCloudMDN

Ray Welch | Daily News Hayli England shoots a jumper during Cumberland Gap’s game against Lynn Camp on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers opened the Chain Rock Classic with a 36-29 loss to the Lady Wildcats. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Hayli-England-1.jpg Ray Welch | Daily News Hayli England shoots a jumper during Cumberland Gap’s game against Lynn Camp on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers opened the Chain Rock Classic with a 36-29 loss to the Lady Wildcats.

By Anthony Cloud [email protected]