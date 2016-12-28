Lady Lions defeat McCreary Central

Anthony Cloud | Daily News

Autumn Short hits a layup during Tuesday’s game against McCreary Central. The Lady Lions (8-1) defeated McCreary Central (3-8) by a score of 50-37 during the opening day of the Chain Rock Classic. With the win, Pineville extends its winning streak to four games with three coming in their championship run through the J. Frank White Classic. The team’s only loss came at the hands of Lexington Christian on Dec. 10. Pineville returns to action on day four of the Chain Rock Classic when they play Cumberland Gap, Tennessee at 4 p.m. and Claiborne, Tennessee at 7 p.m. on Friday.