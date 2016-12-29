Ending the year on a positive

The Middlesboro Lady Jackets jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back during Thursday’s game against McCreary Central in the Chain Rock Classic. Middlesboro lead wire-to-wire en route to a lopsided 53-28 victory in the team’s final game of 2016.

“We were relaxed and executed our gameplan. Defensively, we took them out of the game,” said Middlesboro coach Ron Edwards. “They got a little frustrated, and we got some easy buckets. Our confidence is starting to grow a little bit. What I saw overall was a pretty good effort.”

Strong defense led the Lady Jackets to victory as the team forced several turnovers that turned into points in transition. The Middlesboro defense held the Raiders to single digits in three of four quarters.

“We tried to matchup and find their best shooter and tried to keep pressure on her. (We wanted to) keep the ball out of her hands and ask some other people to shoot,” said Edwards. “We did some nice things, got some rebounds and pushed the ball up the floor. I told the girls our defense is our offense if you work and move your feet, which they did today.”

Jane Millett and Baylee Woody paced the Lady Jacket offense. Millett finished with a team-high 11 points. Woody tallied 10 points during the game.

Jamayha Poe and Grace Moles combined for 14 points off the bench. Aubrey Sowders started in place of the injured Hannah Warren and added two points to the scoreboard for Middlesboro.

Allyson Anderson led McCreary Central with a game-high 15 points. The rest of the Raider offense couldn’t find any momentum with Elizabeth Anderson finishing as the team’s second leading scorer with six points.

The Lady Jackets started the game on a 10-0 run that was capped off by a basket from Malorie Carter. Allyson Anderson ended the run with 3:32 remaining in the first with a layup that cut the lead to 10-2.

The Raiders finished the quarter on an 8-2 run to narrow the deficit to 12-10 heading into the second quarter.

Two quick free throws from Allyson Anderson tied the game at 12-12 with 7:45 remaining in the half. That would be the only time McCreary Central tied the game.

Middlesboro finished the quarter on a 13-2 run. Poe scored four points during the stint. Moles capped the run with a layup that gave the Lady Jackets a 25-14 lead at halftime.

Middlesboro’s offense exploded in the third quarter with 22 points. Moles garnered six points in the quarter, and Millett added five.

The Lady Jackets limited McCreary Central to seven points to help increase the lead to 47-21.

With the reserves in the game, the Raiders outscored Middlesboro 7-6 in the fourth. The Lady Jackets finished the game with a 25-point victory.

Up Next

Middlesboro (5-5) returns to action at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 when they host crosstown rival Bell County (5-7).

McCreary Central (3-10) will travel to Southwestern (8-2) on Jan. 6.

———

Middlesboro’s two-game winning streak ended on Wednesday when the Lady Jackets battled Cumberland Gap in the second day of the Chain Rock Classic. After holding a seven-point lead going into halftime, the Lady Panthers used a strong third quarter to propel themselves to a 63-44 victory.

Cumberland Gap outscored Middlesboro 38-26 in the second half of the game to secure the win.

Aubrey Sowders and Jane Millett topped the Lady Jackets with 10 points apiece. Baylee Woody tallied nine points during the game.

Three players scored in double figures for Cumberland Gap. Hayley Wilson finished the game with 19 points. Meredith Neely added 17 points to the scoreboard, and Hanna Heath finished with 11 points.

Reach Anthony Cloud at 606-302-9090 or on Twitter @AnthonyCloudMDN

Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Malorie Carter hits a layup during Middlesboro’s lopsided victory over McCreary Central on Thursday. She scored six points during the game. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Malorie-Carter.jpg Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Malorie Carter hits a layup during Middlesboro’s lopsided victory over McCreary Central on Thursday. She scored six points during the game.

Lady Jackets defeat McCreary Central 53-28

By Anthony Cloud [email protected]