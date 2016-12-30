Frustration leads to loss

Late game frustration played a role during Pineville’s game against Jackson City on Thursday. Down by three with 11.9 seconds remaining, Cody Carnes was called for a foul while trying to grab a rebound. Carnes tossed the ball in the air in disagreement and was given a technical.

Albert Turner hit all four free throws to help secure a 77-72 victory over the Mountain Lions.

In what was a shootout, the fourth quarter proved to be the most important. Albert and Camron Turner came alive in the final period combining for 18 points to help the Tigers outscore Pineville 24-17.

Carnes carried the weight for the Mountain Lions tallying seven points in the fourth. Trent Lefevers and Will Adams added four points apiece during the period for Pineville.

Carnes and Lefevers led the Pineville offense on the night combining for 44 points. Carnes finished with a team-high 25 points while going 10-for-13 from the free-throw line. Lefevers tallied 19 points on the night.

Josh Lawson finished the game with 10 points, and Adams garnered eight points. Marcus Estep added six points off the bench.

Camron and Albert Turner paced Jackson City offensively throughout the game. Camron Turner finished with a game-high 30 points while hitting 10 baskets from the field. Albert Turner hit nine of his 10 free throws en route to 17 points.

Justin Riley and Bradley Stamper also ended the game in double figures. Riley scored 12 points, and Stamper added 10 points to the scoreboard.

After a late-quarter run by Jackson City, Pineville held a 42-35 lead heading into halftime.

The Mountain Lions opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run that helped increase the lead to 48-35. Adams capped off the run with a fastbreak layup.

Camron Turner ended the run after hitting a jumper to narrow the lead to 48-37. After an Estep layup, the Tigers scored back-to-back baskets from Camron Turner and Stamper to cut the lead to single digits (50-42).

After trading baskets in the final minutes of the third, Riley and Camron Turner hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Pineville lead to 55-53 heading into the fourth quarter.

Adams opened the fourth quarter with a layup to temporarily increase the lead to four points. Consecutive putback baskets from Stamper tied the game at 57-57 with 6:30 remaining.

Albert Turner gave Jackson City a 59-57 lead after getting a steal and scoring on a layup. Lefevers tied the game with a layup before Albert Turner gave the Tigers a 62-59 lead on an old-fashion three-point play.

Consecutive baskets from Adams and Carnes gave the Lions a 63-62 lead midway through the final quarter.

The lead changed hands several times before Lefevers hit a free throw to tie the game at 66-66 with 2:46 remaining.

Jackson City regained the lead after assistant coach Russell Thompson was called for a technical with 1:59 remaining in the game. Camron Turner hit one of his two free throws to give the Tigers a 67-66 lead.

Jackson City scored four consecutive points to increase their lead to 71-66. Pineville stayed in the game after Lefevers and Carnes hit back-to-back layups to narrow the deficit to 71-70.

Albert Turner hit two free throws with 27.1 seconds remaining to increase the Tiger lead to 73-70. After a missed shot attempt, Carnes grabbed the rebound but was called for a foul. He was later given a technical.

Albert Turner hit all four free throws to balloon the lead to 77-70 with under 10 seconds to go. Chris Saylor hit a layup as time ran out, but Jackson City exited the building with the five-point victory.

Up Next

Pineville (9-3) will finish the Pine Mountain Classic at 5:30 p.m. on Friday when they battle Berea (7-5).

Jackson City (5-7) battled Williamsburg (1-8) on Friday before returning to action against Buckhorn (7-7) on Jan. 3.

Reach Anthony Cloud at 606-302-9090 or on Twitter @AnthonyCloudMDN

Anthony Cloud | Daily News Will Adams gets a steal during Pineville’s game against Jackson City on Thursday. The senior forward finished with eight points while hitting four baskets from the field. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Will-Adams-steal.jpg Anthony Cloud | Daily News Will Adams gets a steal during Pineville’s game against Jackson City on Thursday. The senior forward finished with eight points while hitting four baskets from the field.

Late technical helps Jackson City past Pineville

By Anthony Cloud [email protected]