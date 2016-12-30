Middlesboro falls 67-62 to South Floyd

A seven-point difference in the first quarter created enough separation for South Floyd on Friday as the Raiders defeated Middlesboro 67-62 in the final day of the Pine Mountain Classic.

The Yellow Jackets went toe-to-toe with South Floyd throughout the game. Middlesboro was only outscored by the Raiders in the first quarter. Both teams tallied 15 and 16 points in the second and third quarters, respectively. The Jackets outscored South Floyd in the fourth quarter 22-20.

The loss leaves Middlesboro winless through the Pine Mountain Classic after losing two of their three games by single digits.

Christian Hubbard paced the Middlesboro offense with a game-high 19 points. Jabari Kyle finished the game with 12 points, and Josh Overbay tallied six points for the Jackets. Nick Poindexter added 13 points off the bench.

Andrew Padgett finished the game with four points. Tyrese Simpson, TJ Patteson and Tanner Brush also scored points for Middlesboro.

The Raiders were led by Jacob Collins and Brady Conn. Collins scored 14 points after hitting seven baskets from the field. Conn went 5-for-8 from the charity stripe en route to a team-high 17 points.

JR Tackett added 12 points for South Floyd, and Johnson garnered eight points.

Up Next

Middlesboro (2-10) returns to action at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 when they host rival Bell County (5-9).

South Floyd (7-5) will battle Shelby Valley (8-4) at the Eastern Kentucky Expo Center at 9 a.m. in the 15th Region All A Classic.

Reach Anthony Cloud at 606-302-9090 or on Twitter @AnthonyCloudMDN

Ray Welch | Daily News Tyrese Simpson soars to the basket during Middlesboro’s game against South Floyd on Friday. He finished the game with three points off the bench. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Tyrese-Simpson.jpg Ray Welch | Daily News Tyrese Simpson soars to the basket during Middlesboro’s game against South Floyd on Friday. He finished the game with three points off the bench.

By Anthony Cloud [email protected]