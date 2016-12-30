Georgia Tech meets Kentucky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Georgia Tech (8-4, ACC) vs. Kentucky (7-5, SEC), 11 a.m., ESPN

Line: Georgia Tech by 3.

Series Record: Georgia Tech leads 11-7-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Either Georgia Tech or Kentucky will carry a modest winning streak into next season. The Yellow Jackets have won three in a row and five of six. The Wildcats have won two straight and seven of 10.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Tech’s flexbone spread option vs. Kentucky’s defense. The Yellow Jackets rank 10th nationally in rushing, averaging 257.4 yards a game. Although the Wildcats have played much better defense over the second half of the season, they still rank 107th in rushing yards allowed, giving up 225 yards a game and 5.14 yards a carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech: QB Justin Thomas. The fifth-year senior has started 37 of Georgia Tech’s last 38 games and became the 39th player in NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision history and the fourth player in ACC history with 4,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing.

Kentucky: RBs Stanley “Boom” Williams and Benny Snell Jr. They are the only duo from a Power 5 conference to have 1,000 yards each. Williams, a junior, leads the team 1,135 yards and seven TDs. Snell, a freshman, has 1,057 yards and 13 scores.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia Tech and Kentucky meeting for first time since 1960. … Tech is 3-4 in the TaxSlayer Bowl, formerly the Gator Bowl. … Yellow Jackets averaging 30.9 points and 426.4 yards over the last seven games. … Tech is one of only 13 FBS teams to win at least three straight games heading into the postseason. … Kentucky is appearing in a bowl game for the first time since the 2010 season. … Wildcats, who are 8-7 all-time in bowl games, making first appearance in TaxSlayer. … Kentucky has 2,895 rushing yards, the program’s most since 1976 (2,960).

AP College Football website: collegefootball.ap.org

Photo by Chris Jones Kentucky senior JoJo Kemp, seen in action against Austin Peay, will finally have the opportunity to play in a bowl game as the Wildcats clash Saturday morning with Georgia Tech in the Taxslayer Bowl. Kickoff is 11 and the game will be broadcast on ESPN. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_UK.jpg Photo by Chris Jones Kentucky senior JoJo Kemp, seen in action against Austin Peay, will finally have the opportunity to play in a bowl game as the Wildcats clash Saturday morning with Georgia Tech in the Taxslayer Bowl. Kickoff is 11 and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Teams try to carry winning streaks into 2017