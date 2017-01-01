Pineville denies Berea

After suffering back-to-back loses in the first two days of the Pine Mountain Classic, Pineville was able to avoid a third straight loss when they met Berea on Friday. The Mountain Lions used the scoring efforts of Trent Lefevers and Cody Carnes to earn a 77-66 victory over the Pirates.

“It was good to finally get a win. It’s good to bounce back after we played the last couple of nights,” said Pineville coach JD Strange. “You know four games in four nights and to end up on a win is a good positive note. We’re getting ready for district opponents next week.”

“It’s been a good classic (with) a lot of equal teams. I’m just glad for our kids to come out tonight with a victory. They get a couple of days off to bring in the new year, and hopefully come back fresh and try to improve.”

Carnes and Lefevers combined for 46 of Pineville’s points. Both seniors finished the night with 23 points. Carnes ended the game with a double-double after hauling in 10 rebounds.

Tucker Woolum also finished in double figures with 11 points. Josh Lawson and Will Adams added nine and six points, respectively.

Caleb Clowers and David Gadd paced Berea’s offense. Clowers tallied 25 points on the night. Gadd garnered 20 points. Kaleb Conley was three points shy of double figures after finishing the night with seven points.

The Mountain Lions went into halftime with a 37-28 lead over the Pirates. The two teams traded baskets early in the third before a four-point swing gave Pineville a 46-35 lead midway through the quarter.

After a Clowers jumper, Lefevers nailed two free throws to give Pineville a 48-37 lead. A Gadd 3-pointer narrowed the lead to single digits before a Lefevers layup increased the lead to 50-40.

Gadd scored on a layup after a steal to cut the lead to 50-42.

The Mountain Lions went on a 7-0 run that was started by a Woolum jumper. Lefevers capped the run with a 3-pointer that gave Pineville a 57-42 lead.

Clowers was fouled on a jumper at the buzzer and hit one of his two free throws to cut the lead to 57-43 heading into the final quarter.

The Mountain Lions went on an 11-0 run that extended midway through the fourth. Woolum capped the run with a layup that ballooned the Pineville lead to 67-51. After two free throws from Conley, the Lions went on a 7-0 run that increased the led to 72-55.

Pineville used the two runs to propel themselves to an 11-point victory.

Up Next

Pineville (10-3) opens district-play on the road with a 7 p.m. game against Barbourville (7-6) on Jan. 3.

Berea (7-6) returns to action on Jan. 6 at home against Model (5-10).

Anthony Cloud | Daily News Tucker Woolum contests a shot during Pineville's victory over Berea on Friday. The senior guard finished with 11 points on the night.

Mountain Lions hand Pirates 77-66 defeat

