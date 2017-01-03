Local statistical leaders

With 2016 in the rear view and high school basketball teams nearly halfway through their seasons, it’s time to take a look at the top performing players in the county. The three categories that will be discussed include points per game, field-goal percentage and rebounds. All stats were acquired via the KHSAA website.

Points per game

Pineville has proven they have the players and ability to score points when it is needed. Trent Lefevers, Cody Carnes and Josh Lawson each rank as one of the top-5 players in Bell County when it comes to points per game.

Lefevers leads the way averaging 22.1 points per game. The mark is also good enough to rank the senior third in the 13th Region in scoring behind North Laurel’s Peyton Broughton (37.1 PPG) and Corbin’s Andrew Taylor (27.7 PPG).

Carnes ranks third in the county in points with 11.9, and Lawson rounds out the list fifth with 10.6 points.

The scoring efforts of the three has helped the Mountain Lions get off to a 10-3 start as the team enters district-play.

Bell County’s Victor Morris paces the Bobcats with 12.1 points, which is good enough to rank second locally. The senior has helped propelled Bell to five wins with the team still searching for consistent scoring.

Middlesboro’s Christian Hubbard leads Middlesboro with 11.8 points per game. The sophomore lands fourth in scoring inside the county. He has helped keep the Jackets in ball games near the end of 2016 while propelling the team to two wins.

Field-goal percentage

While scoring points are often looked at by the media and fans alike, one cannot discount the need for efficient shooting. This is another statistical category that is dominated by Pineville with three players showing up in the top-five.

Lefevers and Will Adams currently ranks at the top of the list. Lefevers is shooting at a 59 percent clip, while Adams is shooting 56.5 percent from the field. Tucker Woolum ranks fifth in the county in shooting percentage with 47.1 percent.

Bell County’s Kyle Burnett and Middlesboro’s Christian Hubbard are wedged in the middle of the list. Burnett leads the Bobcats shooting at a 49.2 percent clip. He is averaging 5.9 percent. Hubbard has shot 48.5 percent from the field.

Rebounds

Carnes sits at the top of the list for most rebounds in the county at this point in the season. The senior forward has tallied 9.5 rebounds per game.

Bell County’s Tyler Partin comes in second on the list in rebounding. The sophomore Bobcat has hauled in 6.7 rebounds on the year.

Lefevers makes it on the list again with 5.9 rebounds, which is good enough for third in the county.

Middlesboro’s Nick Poindexter places fourth in the county in the category. The sophomore big man has averaged 5.4 rebounds while coming off the bench. Tanner Brush also makes the list with 4.5 rebounds.

Burnett rounds out the list with 4.5 rebounds.

Anthony Cloud | Daily News Trent Lefevers drives to the basket during Pineville’s game against Washburn earlier in the season. The senior guard currently ranks first in the county in scoring and third in the 13th Region while averaging 22.1 points per game. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Trent-Driving-1.jpg Anthony Cloud | Daily News Trent Lefevers drives to the basket during Pineville’s game against Washburn earlier in the season. The senior guard currently ranks first in the county in scoring and third in the 13th Region while averaging 22.1 points per game. Ray Welch | Daily News Christian Hubbard ranks fourth in the county in points with 11.8 per game. He also ranks fourth in the county in field-goal percentage while shooting at a 48.5 percent clip. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Hubbard.jpg Ray Welch | Daily News Christian Hubbard ranks fourth in the county in points with 11.8 per game. He also ranks fourth in the county in field-goal percentage while shooting at a 48.5 percent clip.

Pineville tops the list in each category

