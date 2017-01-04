The 2016 sports year in review

Always popular, local sports had numerous highlights during 2016. Here are some of the top stories, in no particular order.

• A new era at Bell – After months of waiting, Bell County High School named a new head football coach. Evarts native Amos McCreary took over the helm for the Bobcats, it was announced in March.

“He comes from a long resume with a lot of football success just like Bell County football has a long resume of football success. We’re going to continue that (success),” said Bell County High School Principal Richard Gambrel.

McCreary has been coaching for 37 years, with his most recent stint coming at Whitewater High School in Georgia, where he led the Wildcats to a top 50 ranking from the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“I appreciate you welcoming me to your family,” said McCreary as he stood in front of students and faculty. “If you leave these mountains, these mountains will never leave you. I am super glad to be back here at this school. You have a great tradition. You have something to be very proud about. Now I feel like I’m back home.”

McCreary said he chose to come to Bell County because he felt like it was the right time for him to return to the area.

“When you leave, you leave a lot of your memories behind you. I hadn’t seen my brothers a lot in about 37 years or my sisters,” said McCreary. “It’s going to give me a chance to be a little closer to home to visit them and see some of their grandchildren. It was just a good opportunity for me at this time.”

• Lady Lions win district title – Despite a 9-0 start by Knox Central and their leading scorer getting into foul trouble early, the Pineville Lady Lions held off a fourth quarter surge to win the 51st District championship. It was the Lady Lions’ first district title since the 2009-10 season.

In addition to winning the title, Pineville also matched the school record for most wins in a single season by the girls team.

“To go from 10-15 last season to 22-7, it’s just the hard work,” said Lady Lion head coach Jamie Mills. “It started when coach Kim Yates got them in the weight room. They got in that weight room and I mean they worked their tail off.”

“I was so impressed by how them girls worked. They didn’t go in there just to be going in there. They actually got to lifting and seeing the results. I think that physically getting stronger also made us mentally stronger.”

The Lady Lions were on a roll heading into the championship game.

“Their confidence started building,” said Mills.

The young Pineville team kept their composure early after Knox Central rattled off three 3-pointers at the beginning of the game.

“I told them in the locker room, that right there is a sign of maturity. You never panicked. You were poised. You looked like a veteran team,” said Mills. “That’s what I was proud of. They got down and they just kept grinding away. To me, that’s the sign of a good team.”

• LMU falls in national championship – The second-seeded Augustana Vikings (34-2) opened the second half with a 19-10 run and stiff-armed the top-seeded Railsplitters (34-3) down the stretch to capture the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship with a 90-81 victory at Dr Pepper Arena in Frisco, Texas in March.

Lincoln Memorial, who was the first South Atlantic Conference team ever to make an appearance in the men’s basketball title game, ended its season with a 34-3 record, while Augustana captured its first-ever men’s basketball championship and finished with a 34-2 record.

The Railsplitters soared to historic heights during the 2015-16 season, resetting the program’s single-season record for wins while advancing to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight for the first time in program history, eventually carrying that memorable run into the final day of the season.

The loss drew the curtain on the most remarkable season in the history of the LMU men’s basketball program and quite possibly the athletic department as a whole. The Railsplitters obliterated the previous SAC and school single-season record for wins with 34, won their fourth straight South Atlantic Conference title and captured the NCAA Division II Southeast Region championship for the first time in program history.

The Railsplitters were the first men’s basketball team in SAC and program history to advance to the National Championship game. Lincoln Memorial also set the SAC and program record for longest winning streak with 24-straight wins.

• PHS defeats OBI to win 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic – When the final buzzer sounded, the celebration began. In a particularly easy fashion, Pineville defeated Oneida Baptist Institute, 68-57, to win the 13th Region All “A” Classic. A 22-5 run in the third quarter helped secure the victory for the Mountain Lions.

Cody Carnes was named the tournament MVP after a 27-point outburst against the Mountaineers. He averaged 19 points per game and 10.6 rebounds throughout the tournament.

Trent Lefevers, Will Adams, Josh Lawson and Tucker Woolum were also named to the All-Tournament team. Lefevers averaged 12 points per game during the tournament, while Adams averaged 5.7 rebounds for the Mountain Lions.

The last time Pineville won the 13th Region All “A” Classic was during the 2008-09 season. That year, the Mountain Lions narrowly defeated Middlesboro in the championship game, 58-57.

• Local players earn honorable mentions – In January of 2016, three players from the Bell County area were named All-State honorable mention in football by the Associated Press. Pineville’s Will Adams and Bell County’s Issac Muncy and Nathan Murray each received the honor.

Adams had one of his best years with the Mountain Lions that season. The junior receiver caught 45 passes for 904 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 82.2 yards per game.

In addition to his efforts as a receiver, Adams scored in a variety of ways for Pineville. He rushed for a touchdown, returned an interception for a touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. As a result of his dynamic performances, Adams was also named SEKC All-Purpose Player of the Year for Class A/2A.

Bell County’s Muncy helped anchor the Bobcat defense. The senior defensive back led the team in interceptions with three on the season. He also had a fumble recovery during the year. In his final season with the Bobcats, Muncy tallied 29 tackles with 24 recorded as solo tackles.

Another Bell County senior, Murray was the anchor of an offensive line that helped Treyton Humfleet break the single season record for touchdowns. Behind Murray and the offensive line, Humfleet rushed for 1,950 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Due to his efforts, Murray was named All-SEKC Offensive Lineman of the Year for Class 3A/5A. He committed to Ohio University to continue his football career.

• Lady Jackets repeat, Middlesboro defeats HCHS to win district title – Adding another team to the fold made the road to a 50th District title a little interesting for Middlesboro girls’ soccer. Harlan County defeated the Lady Jackets late in the season and claimed the No. 1 seed on a coin flip. None of that mattered in the end as Middlesboro defeated the Lady Black Bears 6-2 to repeat as the 50th District champions.

“In the two games that we’ve played here (during the tournament), we’ve probably played three of the best halves,” said Middlesboro coach Jeff Sorke. “The first half tonight we didn’t play that well. (Against Bell), the whole game we played well. Tonight, the second half we played really well. I couldn’t be more proud.”

The game didn’t end without some drama with Middlesboro having to overcome a 1-0 deficit midway through the first half. The team also had to rebound after allowing Harlan County to tie the game at 2-2 early in the second half.

The Lady Jackets gained momentum late to rally off four consecutive goals and claim the four-point victory.

Sarah Slusher and Aubrey Sowders paced Middlesboro with two goals apiece. Kayla James and Emily Barnwell also tallied goals for the Lady Jackets.

“She (Slusher) is up to 41 goals. That’s the new Middlesboro scoring record,” said Sorke. “KHSAA, you go into their record books if you score 40-plus in a season. She’s on 41 now. Maybe we can improve on that next week. That’s really cool that she will be in the record books forever.”

Middlesboro ended the game with goals from Slusher and Barnwell to secure the four-point victory and the 50th District championship.

Both the Lady Jackets and Harlan County advanced to the regional tournament. The Lady Black Bears were in their first year with a soccer program.

Anthony Cloud | Daily News The Middlesboro Lady Jackets were crowned the 50th District champions after defeating Harlan County 6-2. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Girls-champs.jpg Anthony Cloud | Daily News The Middlesboro Lady Jackets were crowned the 50th District champions after defeating Harlan County 6-2.