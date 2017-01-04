Tigers pull away for a 59-49 win over Pineville

Pineville battled hard but couldn’t come up with a district win on Tuesday as the Mountain Lions lost 59-49 to Barbourville on the road.

After leading 30-26 at halftime, the Pineville offense dropped off a little in the third quarter. The Tigers outscored the Lions 18-7 in the third to claim a 44-37 lead at the end of the period.

Pineville battled back and cut the lead to 50-49 with 1:19 remaining in the game after two free throws from Cody Carnes and a three-point play from Josh Lawson.

The momentum wasn’t enough to carry the Mountain Lions to victory. Barbourville went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line down the stretch to pull away for a 10-point victory.

Carnes and Trent Lefevers paced the Pineville offense combining for 35 points. Carnes finished with a game-high 19 points. He also tallied seven rebounds. Lefevers added 16 points to the scoreboard while hauling in nine rebounds.

Lawson finished the game with nine points, and Tucker Woolum completed the game with five points.

On the opposite end of the court, Zach Deaton scored a team-high 15 points for the Tigers. Trenton Schall also finished in double figures with 11 points. Connor Bain and Craig Gray both scored nine points apiece.

Up Next

Pineville (10-4) will travel to Clay County (7-7) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Barbourville (8-6) will travel to Lynn Camp (8-5) on Thursday.

———

Barbourville (59): Zach Deaton 15, Trenton Schall 11, Tanner Mills 7, Connor Bain 9, James Witt 2, Craig Gray 9, Christian Bunch 6.

Pineville (49): Cody Carnes 19, Josh Lawson 9, Trent Lefevers 16, Tucker Woolum 5, Will Adams 0.

Reach Anthony Cloud at 606-302-9090 or on Twitter @AnthonyCloudMDN

