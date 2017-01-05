Bobcats rout Lee, Virginia

After the first half, the outcome of the game between Bell County and Lee, Virginia was in little doubt. The Bobcats turned a 13-point halftime lead into a 41-26 victory over the Generals.

The Bell defense did its job in the second half holding Lee High to five total points. The Bobcat offense worked on execution for the majority of the second half and tallied 11 points to secure the victory.

Victor Morris and Kyle Burnett paced the Bobcat offense with 12 points apiece. Tyler Partin added eight points to the scoreboard. Trey Brock, Dalton Calebs, Antonio Zachery and Ryan Lambdin also scored points during the game.

Sam Pennington and Jacob Stewart led the Generals. Both players scored nine points apiece. No other Lee High player registered more than one basket from the field on the night.

The Bobcats claimed a 32-21 lead early in the third quarter after a basket from Partin. Bell went on a 6-0 run behind the efforts of Calebs, Burnett, and Partin to increase their lead to 40-21. The run was capped off by a fast break layup from Partin.

The Generals ended the run after Pennington converted on the two-point jumper to cut the lead to 40-23 with 55.3 seconds remaining in the third. The score would hold until the end of the quarter with the Bobcats having a 17-point lead.

In what was a slow fourth quarter, Bell County seemingly worked on executing and perfecting plays throughout. Lee outscored the Bobcats 3-1 with the only basket from the field coming from Stewart.

The Bobcats walked away from Log Mountain with a 15-point victory.

Up Next

Bell County (7-10) takes its two-game winning streak on the road at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they travel to Middlesboro (2-10) for their first district game of 2017.

Reach Anthony Cloud at 606-302-9090 or on Twitter @AnthonyCloudMDN

Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Kyle Burnett puts the ball back up after grabbing a rebound during Bell’s game against Lee High School on Wednesday. He finished the game with 12 points. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Kyle-Burnett-1.jpg Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Kyle Burnett puts the ball back up after grabbing a rebound during Bell’s game against Lee High School on Wednesday. He finished the game with 12 points.

