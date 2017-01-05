No. 6 LMU has record night

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The 3-pointers were coming fast and furious Wednesday evening as the No. 6/10 Lady Railsplitters tied the school-record with 17 treys in a 95-51 rout of Mars Hill.

LMU continues their best start in program history as they improve to 12-0 overall and 7-0 in the South Atlantic Conference. The team is currently ranked sixth in the latest D2SIDA National Media Poll and tenth in the WBCA/USA Today NCAA Division II Coaches’ Poll.

Junior Shea Coker led four LMU players in double figures with her 18-point performance. She went 7-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Megan Pittman chipped in 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Karsen Sims had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Sydnie Anderson added in 11 points. Josey Harding led all players in rebounding with nine rebounds.

The loss spoiled a career night for Mars Hill’s Paige Chavis, who accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring with a career-high 27 points. The senior went 7-of-12 from the field, 4-of-6 from behind the arc and 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. Madison Irvin added in 14 points for the Lions.

LMU outscored Mars Hill 52.4 percent to 29.5 percent from the field. From behind the 3-point arc the Lady Railsplitters were nearly unconscious, tying the school record for 3-pointers in a game with 17. They finished the game hitting 58.6 percent (17-29) from 3-point range while Mars Hill went 6-14 for 42.9 percent.

LMU also out-rebounded the Lions 41-27 and had 23 assists, five blocks and eight steals.

The Lady Railsplitters came out on fire in the first quarter, scoring the game’s first 13 points. Mars Hill would overcome the slow start to cut the lead to 18-11 with 1:40 left, but 3-pointers by Ross Mathis and Anderson gave LMU the 24-11 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Lions would go down by as much as 16 points in the second quarter before taking advantage of three 3-pointers and some trips to the free-throw line to cut the lead to 38-32 with 1:12 remaining.

A Coker trey would put the Lady Railsplitter lead back up to nine and the team would take the 41-32 lead into halftime.

The tale of the tape in the third quarter was a 32-8 run during which LMU hit six 3-pointers and held the Lions to only three field goals and two free throws. For the quarter, LMU outscored Mars Hill 39-10.

LMU would extend the lead to 44 points early in the fourth quarter and never let the Lions get closer than 39 points as they went on to pick up their 12th win of the season.

The Lady Railsplitters will now hit the road for a pair of SAC contests as they play at Queens on Saturday at 2 p.m. and at Anderson next Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Scott Erland | LMU Athletics Rachel Griffith tallied 13 points off the bench for the Railsplitters while going 2-for-2 from 3-point range during Wednesday’s game against Mars Hill. The Lady Railsplitters tied the school record for 3-pointers made in a game with 17. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Scott-Erland.jpg Scott Erland | LMU Athletics Rachel Griffith tallied 13 points off the bench for the Railsplitters while going 2-for-2 from 3-point range during Wednesday’s game against Mars Hill. The Lady Railsplitters tied the school record for 3-pointers made in a game with 17.

Lady Railsplitters hit 17 threes in 95-51 rout of Mars Hill