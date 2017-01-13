Lady Cats drop two straight with loss to Campbell Co.

The Bell County defense wasn’t enough to stop a potent offensive attack from Campbell County on Thursday. The Lady Cats lost their second straight game in a 69-45 defeat to the Lady Cougars.

The loss drops Bell County to 6-10 on the season with seven losses coming against non-region or district opponents. The Lady Cats’ last victory came on Jan. 3 when the team inched their way by Cumberland Gap, Tennessee 38-37.

On Thursday, Bell County shot 42.9 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3-point range. Caleigh Collett and Bethany Miracle paced the Lady Cat offense scoring 12 points apiece. Collett finished the night shooting 44.4 percent from the field while hitting four of her eight shots from beyond the arc.

Miracle shot the ball at a 75 percent clip while hauling in a team-high seven rebounds. She went 6-for-8 from the field.

Brittany Davis and Abby Harris added six points apiece to the scoreboard. Davis hit a 3-pointer and three free throws. Harris went a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe while going 1-for-2 from the field.

Alex Brock, Ashley Middleton and MaKenzie Griffin also scored points during the game. Middleton collected five rebounds on the night.

Up Next

Bell County (6-10) returns to action at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday when they travel to Middlesboro to square off with the Lady Jackets (5-6).

Anthony Cloud | Daily News Brittany Davis guards a Cumberland Gap player during a previous game. The freshman point guard finished Thursday’s game against Campbell County, Tennessee with six points. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Davis.jpg Anthony Cloud | Daily News Brittany Davis guards a Cumberland Gap player during a previous game. The freshman point guard finished Thursday’s game against Campbell County, Tennessee with six points.