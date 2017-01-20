Enix scores 1,000th point against Harlan

Just minutes into the first quarter, Autumn Short fed the ball to Jill Enix during Pineville’s game against Harlan on Thursday. The junior forward put the ball in the hoop and scored the 1,000th point of her career.

It was only a matter of time before Enix reached the milestone. She has been an asset to the team since her freshman year at Pineville. She has paced the team in scoring each of her three years as a Lady Lion.

During her freshman year, Enix led the team averaging 9.6 points per game. She also finished the season with a team-high seven rebounds per game.

During Pineville’s impressive 2015-16 season, Enix averaged 13 points while shooting 40.9 percent from the field. She also shot a team best 32.3 percent from beyond the arc and collected a team-high 7.6 rebounds.

During the Lady Lions’ run through the 51st District tournament, Enix averaged 12.5 points including a 21-point, 12-rebound performance against Lynn Camp.

Enix’s numbers continue to grow this season as well. The junior is averaging a team-best 13.4 points while shooting 37.9 percent from the field. She is shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range as well.

The junior forward averaged 15.6 points during the J. Frank White Classic including a 23-point performance against the Lady Knights. She averaged 15.3 points during the Chain Rock Classic as well.

During the 13th Region All A Classic, Enix averaged 10.6 points. The junior tallied 11 points during the championship game against Harlan while shooting at a 50 percent clip.

Reach Anthony Cloud at 606-302-9090 or on Twitter @AnthonyCloudMDN

Ray Welch | Daily News Jillian Enix joined the 1,000-point club during her 12-point performance against Harlan on Thursday. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Enix-1000-point-club-1.jpg Ray Welch | Daily News Jillian Enix joined the 1,000-point club during her 12-point performance against Harlan on Thursday.