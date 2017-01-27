Kentucky All-State Team

After all the votes were tallied, nine players from the coverage area were announced as members of the Kentucky AP All-State team. The report was released on Thursday and each player was voted in as an honorable mention.

As a testament to the talent level in the area, three players from each school in Bell County were voted on the team. Tucker Woolum, Will Adams and Luke Kelly were named to the team from Pineville. Anthony Jackson, Evan Brock and Ben Bowling made the team from Middlesboro. For Bell, Antonio Zachery, Nick Caldwell and Nathan Collett were voted to the team.

Pineville Mountain Lions

For the past two years, Pineville has been potent on the offensive side of the ball. As a result, three members of that team were named as honorable mentions.

Woolum highlights the talented trio. The senior quarterback finished the year with eye-popping stats both through the air and on the ground. In impressive fashion, he finished the year with 2,018 yards passing and 1,059 yards rushing.

Woolum completed 53.5 percent of his passes on the year while tallying 18 touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing touchdowns with 18 while averaging 88 yards per game.

A returning member of the Kentucky All-State Honorable Mention team, Will Adams closed his career at Pineville with another impressive year. The senior wide receiver hauled in a team-high 44 receptions for 784 yards.

Adams caught five touchdown passes while averaging 71.3 yards per game.

Helping hold the group together was offensive lineman Luke Kelly. The senior lineman highlighted a talented offensive line that allowed the team to rush for 2,067 yards and pass for 2,063 yards.

Middlesboro Yellow Jackets

Despite repeating a one-win season, Middlesboro showed improvement throughout the year. Three members from the team were announced as honorable mentions.

Mr. Do-It-All Jackson headlines the group. While the junior played several positions on the offensive side of the ball, he was recognized for his work as a defensive back.

Jackson finished the year with two interceptions. He also finished the year as one of the tackling leaders at the defensive back position with 41.

After spending the majority of his time at Middlesboro on the soccer field, Brock decided to give football a try as a senior. It paid off as the midfielder turned linebacker led the team in tackles with 94, earning him a spot on the honorable mention team at the position.

Rounding out the group is Bowling. The junior center anchored an offensive line that allowed the team to rush for 1,253 yards and pass for 1,246 yards.

Bell County Bobcats

In what was an up-and-down year for the Bobcats, they now have three players with all-state honorable mention honors.

Collett highlights the group. The senior was a productive member on offense, but he really showcased his skills on the opposite side of the ball.

As a linebacker, Collett led the team in tackles with 87. He also led the team in fumble recoveries with two.

Caldwell was named to the team as a defensive lineman. The junior lineman finished the year with 53 tackles with 33 coming as solo tackles.

Zachery rounds out the group for Bell County. The sophomore defensive back paced the team in interceptions with five with 52 return yards. He also tallied 38 tackles on the year.

———

Kentucky AP All-State Team

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback — Walker Wood, Lexington Lafayette

Running Back — Jamale Carothers, Bowling Green

Running Back — Trajon Bright, Mayfield

Wide Receiver — Jake Johnson, Pulaski County

Wide Receiver — Keyron Catlett, Christian County

Wide Receiver — Dante Hendrix, Cooper

Offensive Lineman — Austin Dotson, Belfry

Offensive Lineman — Jedrick Wills, Lexington Lafayette

Offensive Lineman — Cole Spencer, Louisville Trinity

Offensive Lineman — Colby McKee, Scott County

Offensive Lineman — Charles Tooley, Bowling Green

Offensive Lineman — Jordan Scott, Belfry

Offensive Lineman — Cole Kirby, Franklin-Simpson

Kicker — Landon White, Madison Central

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Lineman — Rayquan Horton, Belfry

Defensive Lineman — Dalan Cofer, Bowling Green

Defensive Lineman — Stephen Herron, Louisville Trinity

Defensive Lineman — Cole Bentley, Belfry

Linebacker — Kincer Arnett, Mayfield

Linebacker — Kyree Hawkins, Louisville Fern Creek

Linebacker — Jonathan Dooley, Louisville Central

Linebacker — Jackson Mobley, Pulaski County

Linebacker — Ean Shaw, Lexington Lafayette

Defensive Back — Nathan Hobbs, Louisville Male

Defensive Back — Kenneth Major, Christian County

Defensive Back — Zyan Bethel, Louisville Trinity

Defensive Back — Jairus Brents, Louisville Waggener

Punter — Chase Estep, Corbin

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback — Clark Payne, Bowling Green

Running Back — Kent Phelps, Paintsville

Running Back — Cory Smith, Hazard

Wide Receiver — C.J. Hayes, South Warren

Wide Receiver — Deangelo Wilson, Bowling Green

Wide Receiver — Milton Wright, Christian Academy-Louisville

Offensive Lineman — Woodford Lankford, Lexington Catholic

Offensive Lineman — Levi Nesler, Graves County

Offensive Lineman — Ross Whipple, Christian County

Offensive Lineman — Cameron Thurman, Marshall County

Offensive Lineman — Hunter Ziegelmeyer, Covington Catholic

Offensive Lineman — Tylor Patrick, Johnson Central

Offensive Lineman — D’Avian Phillips, Trigg County

Kicker — D.C. Bowlin, Williamsburg

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Lineman — Jake Paulson, Louisville Christian Academy

Defensive Lineman — Austin Daulton, Southwestern

Defensive Lineman — DeCarlo Halcomb, Bowling Green

Defensive Lineman — Quinten Floyd, Lexington Bryan Station

Linebacker — Donlevy Harris, Danville

Linebacker — Jaxon Janes, Hopkinsville

Linebacker — Derek Wellman, Belfry

Linebacker — Braden Sevier, Corbin

Linebacker — Jhamir White, Bowling Green

Linebacker — Derrick Barnes, Covington Holy Cross

Defensive Back — Bryce Cosby, Louisville DuPont Manual

Defensive Back — Cooper Robb, Scott County

Defensive Back — Jack Fagot, Lexington Catholic

Defensive Back — Alec Brothers, Louisville DeSales

Punter — Zac Collins, Louisville St. Xavier

___

Mr. Football: Jamale Carothers, Bowling Green

___

Coaches of the Year: (Tie) Stefan LeFors, Christian Academy-Louisville and Jim Matney, Johnson Central

___

HONORABLE MENTION:

OFFENSE

QB: Landon Arnett, Mayfield; Wyatt Battaile, Pikeville; Spencer Blackburn, Louisville Trinity; Wiley Cain, Pulaski County; Zack Dampier, Danville; Breece Hayes, Casey County; Jalen Johnson, Hopkinsville; Kolbe Langhi, Christian County; J.R. Lucas, Collins; Tanner Morgan, Ryle; Alec Poore, Williamsburg; Dylan Wilson, Whitley County; Tucker Woolum, Pineville.

RB: Donavon Arthur, Knox Central; Darius Barbour, Central Hardin; Landon Board, Owensboro; Kendal Brock, Harlan; Daniel Caudill, Edmonson County; Jake Chisolm, Ryle; Dalton Cook, Lynn Camp; Brennan Culp, Graves County; Jordan Doan, Somerset; Johnny Drumgole, Russellville; Patric Edwards, Southwestern; Alec Gold, Paducah Tilghman; Mason Green, Marshall County; Jared Grubb, South Laurel; Kendrick Hamilton, Scott County; Joe Jackson, Johnson Central; Armand Jackson, Conner; Corey Johnson, Louisville Central; Aiden Justice, Beechwood; Cameron Morgan, Lexington Lafayette; WanDale Robinson, Western Hills; Matt Sizemore, North Laurel; Dontae Smith, Union County; Sam Taylor, Louisville St. Xavier; Dillon Wheatley, Lexington Christian.

WR: Will Adams, Pineville; Jackson Beerman, Lexington Tates Creek; Geordon Blanton, Johnson Central; Steven Cager, Hopkinsville; Jaelin Carter, Louisville DuPont Manual; John Cherry, Raceland; Josh Cornett, Somerset; Tate Dowdy, Ashland Blazer; Jared Frank, Louisville Kentucky Country Day; Zach Gaither, Caldwell County; Trevor Grant, Graves County; Jordan Gunter, Louisville Ballard; Hagen Hawn, Williamsburg; C.J. Henagan, Hopkinsville; Ben Hughes, Glasgow; Keanan John, South Oldham; Anton Lumson, Mayfield; Eli Mattingly, Williamsburg; Collin Miller, Casey County; A.J. Moore, Corbin; Josiah Robey, Franklin-Simpson; Tyrese Simmons, Harlan County; B.K. Smith, Louisville Male; Dawson Swain, Whitley County; Marquel Tinsley, Daviess County; David Walker, Danville; Darian Woods, McCracken County.

OL: Bryan Hudson, Scott County; D.J. Washington, Louisville Ballard; Hayden Tedford, Shelby County; Dillon Swank, Elizabethtown; Braydan Roark, Harlan County; Max Maloney, Owensboro Catholic; Hunter Askins, Owensboro; Charles Allen, Louisville Doss; Blake Hammonds, Madison Central; Jacob Wilson, Casey County; Jaylan Carter, John Hardin; Ben Bowling, Middlesboro; Graham Ashkettle, South Oldham; Donnie Noble, Perry County Central; Luke Kelly, Pineville; Blake Price, Meade County; Cameron Warfield, Caldwell County; Trey Livingood, Madison Southern; Collin Allen, Casey County; Brandon Bryant, Lincoln County; Preston Puckett, Graves County.

DEFENSE

K: Nick Brake, Owensboro; Josh Edwards, Shelby County; Rodrigo Garcia, Graves County; Roddy Garcia, Graves County; Devonta Guillory, John Hardin; Owen Johnson, Louisville St. Xavier; John Lowe, Corbin.

DL: Chase Bridges, Elizabethtown; Nick Caldwell, Bell County; Austin Campbell, Casey County; Sean Cleasant, Louisville DuPont Manual; Zach Ferris, Pulaski County; Steven Franklin, Glasgow; Ethan Hart, Graves County; Jermaine Jackson, Louisville Trinity; Darrell Jessie, Metcalfe County; Quame Jones, McCracken County; Jacob Lacey, South Warren; Jacob Lovett, Corbin; Drew Mack, Shelby County; Tahj Rice, Louisville Waggener; Thomas Rogers, John Hardin; Sander Roksvag, Cooper; Quamari Tinsley, Owensboro; Isaac Wallace, Raceland; Justus Williams, Madison Southern; Max Willinger, Louisville St. Xavier; Terrell Wilson, Muhlenberg County.

LB: Grayson Blevins, Mercer County; Isaiah Boards, Warren East; Luke Bowman, Louisville Central; Evan Brock, Middlesboro; Hunter Brown, Williamsburg; Brian Carter, Simon Kenton; Nathan Collett, Bell County; Kaden Gervacio, Boyle County; Cody Goatley, Graves County; Drew Goodman, Central Hardin; Garry Henson, Harlan County; Kyle Hurt, Mayfield; Miguel Luna, North Hardin; Rickey Maxey, Pulaski County; Avery Milliken, Graves County; Tristan Moorehead, Madison Central; R.J. Mooring, John Hardin; Malik Mundy, Owensboro; Clay Shelton, Wayne County; Carter Smith, Madison Southern; Hunter VanHooser, Caldwell County; Jack Willey, South Warren.

DB: Jay Becherer, Elizabethtown; Drey Boehm, Russell; Cameron Catron, Belfry; Brandon Davis, Shelby County; Hunter Hancock, Graves County; Anthony Jackson, Middlesboro; Corey Johnson, Whitley County; K.J. Long, Madison Central; Jerred Lovins, South Laurel; Cameron Maguet, Corbin; Jacob Naylor, Russellville; Jake New, Pulaski County; Don Parker, Hopkinsville; Tyrese Simmons, Harlan County; Evan Tarter, Boyle County; Dmauriae VanCleave, Danville; Antonio Zachery, Bell County.

P: Micqael Branch, Louisville Central; Roddy Garcia, Graves County.

Reach Anthony Cloud at 606-302-9090 or on Twitter @AnthonyCloudMDN

Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Tucker Woolum was one of three Pineville Mountain Lions who was named to the Kentucky AP All-State Team as an honorable mention. He made the team as a quarterback after finishing the year with 2,018 yards passing and 1,059 yards rushing. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Tucker-Woolum-1.jpg Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Tucker Woolum was one of three Pineville Mountain Lions who was named to the Kentucky AP All-State Team as an honorable mention. He made the team as a quarterback after finishing the year with 2,018 yards passing and 1,059 yards rushing. Anthony Jackson was named All-State Honorable Mention for his work as a defensive back during the 2016 season. He finished the year with two interceptions and 41 tackles for Middlesboro. He also served in several roles on the offensive side of the ball. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Anthony-Jackson.jpg Anthony Jackson was named All-State Honorable Mention for his work as a defensive back during the 2016 season. He finished the year with two interceptions and 41 tackles for Middlesboro. He also served in several roles on the offensive side of the ball. Antonio Zachery led Bell County with five interceptions on the year and tallied 38 tackles. He was named to the All-State Honorable team by the Associated Press. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Antonio-Zachery.jpg Antonio Zachery led Bell County with five interceptions on the year and tallied 38 tackles. He was named to the All-State Honorable team by the Associated Press.

Nine players from the area named honorable mentions