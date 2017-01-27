Taylor, Corbin defeats Bell

Bell County was looking to make it three wins in a row when they welcomed 13th-Region power Corbin to Log Mountain on Friday. To do so, they would need to limit the offensive output of Redhound standout Andrew Taylor. The task proved difficult as the junior scored over 20 points en route to a 61-37 Corbin victory.

A double-digit deficit at the end of the first quarter proved to be too wide of a margin for the Bobcats, whose offense improved in the second half. A team struggling to find consistent scoring, the Redhound defense held Bell’s leading scorers — Victor Morris and Colby Frazier — below their season averages.

Morris and Tyler Partin paced the Bobcat offense with nine points apiece on four baskets. Dalton Callebs and Ryan Lambdin added eight points apiece to the scoreboard. Frazier was held scoreless on the night.

For Corbin, it was the Andrew Taylor and Zach Maguet show. Taylor finished the night with a game-high 27 points on eight baskets while going 8-for-8 from the charity stripe. Maguet scored 15 points on six baskets.

Brody Barton finished the game with seven points for the Redhounds.

The Bobcats entered halftime trailing 28-14. Corbin opened the third with back-to-back 3-pointers to increase their lead to 34-16.

Lambdin answered with a layup on a fast break to cut the lead to 34-18. The two teams swapped baskets for the remainder of the quarter with Morris hitting a 3-pointer to end the third with Bell trailing 41-25.

Maguet opened the final period with a 3-pointer that ballooned the Corbin lead to 44-25. A jumper from Partin narrowed the lead to 44-27 with just over six minutes remaining in the game.

The Redhounds went on a 7-2 run midway through the quarter with Taylor scoring each basket. The run gave Corbin a 51-29 lead with 4:45 remaining.

A Partin jumper temporarily narrowed the deficit before Maguet scored on a layup to increase the lead to 53-31. The two teams swapped baskets down the stretch. The Redhounds finished the game on a 6-0 run that gave them the 24-point victory.

Up Next

Bell County (10-14) returns to action on Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. matchup on the road against Adair County (21-1).

Corbin (16-4) welcomes Williamsburg (4-13) on Tuesday.

Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Dalton Callebs hits a contested 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Corbin. The senior guard finished the night with eight points. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Dalton-Callebs-1.jpg Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Dalton Callebs hits a contested 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Corbin. The senior guard finished the night with eight points. Dawson Atkins reaches for the ball during Bell’s loss to Corbin on Friday. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Dawson-Atkins-1.jpg Dawson Atkins reaches for the ball during Bell’s loss to Corbin on Friday.

Redhounds’ junior standout tallies 27 points

By Anthony Cloud