Green, Gross lead Lady Bears over Middlesboro

Most good basketball teams have one “go-to player” who is capable of taking over a game.

The Harlan County Lady Bears, winners of 18 straight with a 21-2 record, have two.

Blair Green and Kaylea Gross, ranked among the 13th Region’s top three players, took turns on Tuesday in a 77-43 win over visiting Middlesboro. Gross hit seven of seven shots in the first half on the way to a 19-point performance. Green took over in the second half, hitting six of six shots in a 26-point night as the Lady Bears clinched at least a top for the top seed in the 52nd District Tournament.

“I thought we did a good job of finding Kaylea in the first half, then Blair shot the ball real well in the second half,” said Harlan County coach Debbie Green. “We moved the ball real well. I like the way K.K. (Johnson), Lainey (Cox) and Shelby (McDaniel) are playing off the bench.”

Middlesboro (6-12 overall, 0-5 district) was led by senior guard Baylie Brunsma with 11 points and junior guard Jamayha Poe with nine.

Gross had four baskets in the opening three minutes as the Lady Bears grabbed a quick 8-2 lead. Green added four baskets in the period and Lainey Cox came off the bench to contribute two as HCHS hit 11 of 17 shots to build a 22-10 advantage.

Harlan County’s defense was especially active early, making a shot around the basket almost an impossibility for the Lady Jackets. Harlan County had five blocked shots in the first quarter, led by Gross with three, as Middlesboro missed eight of 11 shots..

Green went deep on her bench early, playing nine in the first quarter and 12 in the half. The Lady Bears eventually lost their edge on the defensive side and started trading baskets in the second period, outscoring Middlesboro 19-18. The Lady Jackets hit eight of 14 shots in the quarter, cutting a 20-point deficit to 41-28 by halftime.

“We had a great first quarter,” Green said. “We were moving and active and had a lot of energy. The second quarter I made a lot of substitutions and we got out of the flow and out of position. But they still did a good job and gained some experience.”

Phebe McHargue started the third quarter with a steal and layup, one of seven Middlesboro turnovers in the quarter. Johnson and Green each scored four points and Rebecca Middleton added two in a 10-0 HCHS run. Baskets by Green and Shelby McDaniel capped a 14-2 run that put the Lady Bears up 57-31. Brunsma had two baskets in the final 2:12 of the period and Jane Millett added one as Middlesboro cut the deficit to 61-38.

Green and Middleton opened the fourth quarter with 3-pointers and Green followed with two baskets in another 10-0 run. Baskets by Morgan Napier and McDaniel pushed the lead to 75-40, starting a running clock.

The Lady Bears again played without sophomore guard Reanna Middleton, who recently learned her knee problems were due to a torn ACL. She will undergo surgery in February and won’t be back in action until next fall.

“We really hate to lose Reanna,” Green said. “She has had a hard year with ankle injuries early, then she hurt her knee at the WYMT (Mountain Classic). We want her to take a break and come out fresh next year.”

Harlan County returns to action Friday, closing its district schedule with a girls/boys doubleheader against Harlan. Middlesboro closes its district schedule Monday at Bell County.

Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County sophomore guard Shelby McDaniel went up for two of her eight points during the Lady Bears’ 77-43 win over visiting Middlesboro on Tuesday. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_KH-McDaniel-vs-Middlesboro.jpg Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County sophomore guard Shelby McDaniel went up for two of her eight points during the Lady Bears’ 77-43 win over visiting Middlesboro on Tuesday.

By John Henson jhenson@civitasmedia.com

Harlan County 77, Middlesboro 43 MIDDLESBORO (6-12) Jamayha Poe 3-10 2-3 9, Baylie Brunsma 5-8 1-1 11, Baylee Woody 1-5 2-4 4, Jane Millett 1-4 0-0 2, Malorie Carter 1-3 1-2 3, Aubrey Sowders 1-2 0-0 2, Grace Moles 2-4 0-0 4, Lakin Burke 3-6 0-0 7, J.J. Brown 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 17-42 7-12 43. HARLAN COUNTY (21-2) Phebe McHargue 1-5 0-0 2, Rebecca Middleton 3-8 0-0 8, Blair Green 12-17 0-0 26, Breann Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Kaylea Gross 8-9 3-4 19, Lainey Cox 2-4 0-0 4, K.K. Johnson 1-3 2-2 4, Lainey Cox 2-4 0-0 4, Morgan Napier 1-3 0-0 2, Hannah Gaw 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan Blakley 1-1 0-0 2, Macie Napier 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Wood 0-2 0-0 0, Dixie Ewing 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 33-61 7-8 77. Middlesboro 10 18 10 5 — 43 Harlan County 22 19 20 16 — 77 3-point goals: Middlesboro 2-3 (Poe 1-1, Burke 1-1, Brunsma 0-1), Harlan County 4-14 (Middleton 2-3, Green 2-5, McHargue 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Wood 0-1, McDaniel 0-3). Rebounds: Middlesboro 24 (Poe 7, Brunsma 7, Woody 3, Carter 3, Moles 2, Millett 1, Burke 1), Harlan County 27 (Cox 7, Gross 5, Turner 4, Middleton 3, Macie Napier 2, McHargue 1, McDaniel 1, Johnson 1, Morgan Napier 1, Blakley 1, Wood 1). Turnovers: Middlesboro 27, Harlan County 11. Fouled out: None.

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134