Woolum signs with WCU

A childhood dream came true on Wednesday for one Pineville High School senior. Tucker Woolum signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Western Carolina University on National Signing Day. He committed as a quarterback for the Catamounts.

“I’ve dreamed about playing college football and signing day my whole life,” said Woolum. “Every signing day I say I hope that’s me one day. To have a chance to do it, especially on a Division I level at Western Carolina, it’s just everything to me. It’s all I’ve ever worked for, and it’s just a dream come true.”

The coaches and environment is what drew Woolum to Western Carolina. He said the coaches were great, and the area had a family atmosphere.

“I love Cullowhee (North Carolina). I love everything about it,” said Woolum. “It’s in the mountains. It’s just like Pineville. It feels just like home.”

Woolum was a focal point of the Pineville football team the moment he stepped foot on the field as a freshman. A four-year starter at quarterback, he helped lead the Mountain Lions to two winning seasons over the course of his tenure. The team advanced to the second round of the playoffs twice with him at the helm.

“Every kid is special to me in this program. At Pineville, you get so close because…you watch them grow up,” said Pineville coach Bart Elam. “Tucker is one of those kids. We had him in the huddle calling plays at five and six years old. He was always around, he was always on the bus, always wanting to learn early. It’s important to have that type of mindset that he’s had because it’s made him a strong leader.”

“That’s what Tucker Woolum is. He’s not just a good football player, he’s a great human being. I’m proud that he is going on and having a shot to play at the next level.”

Stats were never an issue for Woolum. He threw for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four years with Pineville. As a freshman, he tallied 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns while completing 54 percent of his passes.

Woolum completed 51 percent of his passes as a sophomore for 1,206 yards and 13 touchdowns. His ground game began picking up during his second year as well, tallying four rushing touchdowns and 151 yards.

Woolum’s skill set began coming together during his junior year on the football field. The quarterback completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,865 yards and a career-high 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 765 yards and 12 touchdowns on the year.

The senior Mountain Lion put on a well-rounded showcase during the 2016 season. He helped lead the team to a 6-6 record and an appearance in the second round of the playoffs. The team finished 2-1 in the district.

Woolum threw for a career-high 2,018 yards while completing 54 percent of his passes and tallying 18 touchdowns. On the ground, he led the team in rushing with 1,059 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Woolum expects to redshirt during his freshman year.

Western Carolina competes in the Southern Conference at the Division I level. The Catamounts finished 2016 with an overall record of 2-9 while finishing 1-7 in the conference.

Reach Anthony Cloud at 606-302-9090 or on Twitter @AnthonyCloudMDN

Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Pineville’s Tucker Woolum signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Western Carolina University on Wednesday. Pictured are, from left: Pineville assistant coach Chris Murphy, Pineville head coach Bart Elam, Martha Woolum, Tucker Woolum and Tuck Woolum. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Tucker-Woolum-1-1-1.jpg Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Pineville’s Tucker Woolum signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Western Carolina University on Wednesday. Pictured are, from left: Pineville assistant coach Chris Murphy, Pineville head coach Bart Elam, Martha Woolum, Tucker Woolum and Tuck Woolum.

By Anthony Cloud acloud@civitasmedia.com