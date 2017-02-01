Lady Lions fall short

The road to a No. 1 seed in the 51st District tournament got a little harder on Tuesday for Pineville. In what was a sluggish matchup between the two teams, the Lady Lions lost 38-36 to Lynn Camp.

“They came out flat. We just weren’t ready to play,” said Pineville coach Jamie Mills. “It starts with warm-ups. We just didn’t play well. Lynn Camp played well. It wasn’t one of our better games for sure.”

With the loss, Pineville falls to 1-1 in the district behind Knox Central. The Lady Lions square off against the Lady Panthers on Thursday and would need to win by double digits to have an opportunity to earn the No. 1 seed.

If Pineville loses on Thursday, it is likely they would play Lynn Camp in the first round of the district tournament.

The Lady Lions had a few opportunities during the final moments of the game to tie or take the lead. After falling behind 37-36 with just under a minute to go, the Lady Lions grabbed a defensive rebound and pushed the ball up the court. Jill Enix missed a shot near the basket that would have given Pineville the lead with just over 30 seconds remaining.”

“It’s frustrating. It’s about the fourth time this year that we’ve had the ball with less than a minute and I’m them to run a play and we come down and just jerk a shot up,” said Mills. “They’re a junior-senior ball club. We’ve got to realize, set a play up and run a play.”

The Lady Wildcats held a two-point lead when what appeared to be a 3-point foul was called on the floor, forcing Pineville to inbound the ball with 8.7 seconds remaining. Whitney Caldwell missed a 3-pointer seconds before the buzzer sounded to give Lynn Camp the slim victory.

Morgan Thompson led the Lady Lions offensively with 12 points off four 3-pointers. Sarah Combs tallied nine points on three 3-pointers. Makenzie Fuson finished the game with five points.

Pineville’s two leading scorers — Enix and Autumn Short — were held below their season averages during the game. Enix, who leads the team in points with 13.4 per game, was held to just four points. Short, who averages 11.4 points, was limited to just two baskets on the night.

“I got people who just weren’t willing to take a shot. They’ve got to be willing to take shots,” said Mills. “Hit or miss, you’ve got to take the shot. We had some that just weren’t ready to shoot. Everybody’s got to shoot it when it’s open. You’ve got to make them pay for not stepping out there and guarding you.”

Lynn Camp was paced by Mackenize Grant and Bradi Coe. Grant finished with a game-high 14 points. Coe added 11 points to the scoreboard.

One of the biggest advantages for the Lady Wildcats were free throws. Lynn Camp shot 62 percent from the free-throw line. The team went 8-for-13 from the charity stripe with Grant going a perfect 4-for-4. Pineville only attempted four free throws the entire game.

Up Next

Pineville (16-5) travels to Knox Central (6-14) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday for a district game.

Lynn Camp (15-8) hosts Barbourville (10-10) on Thursday.

Anthony Cloud | Daily News Makenzie Fuson gets a shot off during Pineville's loss to Lynn Camp on Tuesday. The junior forward finished the game with five points.

