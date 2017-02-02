Splitters rout Brevard 90-58

BREVARD, N.C. — Chris Perry poured in a career-high 31 points and notched his fourth double-double of the season to lead the 21st-ranked Railsplitters (17-4, 12-3 SAC) to a 90-58 win over the Brevard Tornados (2-19, 0-15 SAC) in South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball action on Wednesday night at Boshamer Gymnasium in Brevard, North Carolina.

The win extended Lincoln Memorial’s winning streak to seven, while Brevard suffered its ninth consecutive loss to remain winless in SAC play.

Despite struggling from 3-point range with a 7-for-29 mark (24.1 percent), the Railsplitters went 27-for-39 inside the arc to finish shooting 50 percent for the game. Lincoln Memorial also went 15-for-19 from the free-throw line and turned 15 Brevard turnovers into 20 points to defeat the Tornados for the 13th straight time.

Perry was the biggest reason that the Railsplitters were so efficient on two-point shots, as the Bartow, Florida native went 12-for-13 from the field and 7-for-11 at the charity stripe en route to scoring a career-high 31 points while also adding 10 rebounds. It marked the third straight game of at least 28 points for the University of South Florida transfer and his seventh 20-point performance over the last nine games.

Along with Perry, Luquon Choice tallied 23 points and a career-high 10 rebounds to notch the first double-double of his career. He also added five assists while producing his third consecutive game with at least 20 points.

Aside from the Perry-Choice duo, Trevon Shaw and Cornelius Taylor had eight points apiece, while Paul Woodson contributed six points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Nicksen Blanc had six points and six rebounds in seven minutes off the bench.

The Railsplitters eradicated the undersized Tornados on the backboards, outrebounding Brevard 47-20 while scoring 18 second-chance points off of 11 offensive boards. Most impressively, Lincoln Memorial held Brevard without an offensive rebound in the contest.

Lincoln Memorial was unable to break away from the scrappy Tornados throughout much of the first half, but a 21-4 closing run helped the Railsplitters take a 23-point lead into the break.

The Railsplitters scored the first five points of the game and eventually pulled ahead 9-2 on a bucket by Shaw at the 16:20 mark. The Tornados closed the gap to six points at 14-8 on a Shelby Parris 3-pointer at 14:47, and the deficit held steady at six following a Stevie Williams layup at the 12-minute mark.

Lincoln Memorial scored five unanswered points over the next passage of play to pull ahead 21-10 with 10 minutes and some change remaining in the first half, but a scoring lull allowed the Tornados to chop the lead to 24-18 on a bucket from Parris at 7:23.

But from that point on, the Railsplitters completely dominated, ending the first half with a 21-4 flurry. During that run, Choice scored 11 and Perry scored eight to account for all but two of the Railsplitters’ points. Taylor had the only other bucket with a breakaway dunk with 2:26 left.

Brevard went scoreless over the final three minutes of the half, as LMU tallied 11 unanswered points to head into the break with a 45-22 lead.

The Railsplitters’ lead was never less than 21 in the second half, while a triple from Choice followed by seven consecutive points by Perry increased the lead to 75-40 with 7:38 to play. Lincoln Memorial’s lead crested at 39 points on two different occasions before the Railsplitters ultimately settled for the 32-point victory.

Brevard shot 39.3 percent as a team and went 4-for-15 from 3-point range for a 26.7 percent clip. The Tornados had a good night at the free-throw line with a 10-for-14 mark.

Parris paced the Tornados with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting, while Williams had 14 points on a 6-for-17 mark. Jamarquis Johnson scored 13 points and grabbed a team-high five rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench. No other Brevard player had more than four points.

Up Next

The Railsplitters return to Tex Turner Arena to host the Wingate Bulldogs at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Wingate won its 11th consecutive game on Wednesday night and remained just a game back of the Railsplitters in the SAC standings by defeating Newberry 85-77.

That game will be broadcast on nationally on the American Sports Network as part of the Division II Showcase.

