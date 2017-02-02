No. 4 LMU improve to 20-0

BREVARD, N.C. — Senior Megan Pittman posted a new career high and the first 30-point game by an LMU player since 2012 as the No. 4/5 Lady Railsplitters defeated a scrappy Brevard team 86-74 Wednesday evening.

With the win LMU improves to 20-0 on the season and 15-0 in the South Atlantic Conference. The win also marks LMU’s first 20-win season since the 2003-04 season.

LMU is ranked fifth in the latest WBCA/USA Today Division II Coaches’ Poll and fourth in the D2SIDA National Media Poll.

Pittman had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead LMU. It was her 11th double-double of the season. Karsen Sims added in 13 points while Sydney Duggins chipped in 11.

Brevard was led by Madison Lenox with 28 points, Lynsey Crisp had 18 and AnnaLee Bollinger scored 16 points.

For the game, LMU shot 44.9 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3-point range and 80.0 percent from the free-throw line. Brevard hit 46.2 percent of their shots from the field, 40.7 percent from 3-point range and 93.8 percent from the charity stripe.

The teams combined for 19 3-pointers, with Brevard hitting 11 and LMU eight. The Lady Railsplitters crushed the Tornados on the boards by a 44-17 margin, which resulted in 22 second chance points to none for Brevard.

LMU started the game on a 10-3 run. A trey by Sims put LMU ahead 13-5 before Brevard answered back with a 9-0 run of their own to take a 14-13 lead. Duggins then entered the game off the bench and quickly scored three consecutive baskets to put the Lady Railsplitters ahead by six.

The Tornados would cut it to 25-23 at the end of the first quarter.

A Lenox 3-pointer gave Brevard the 26-25 lead, but on the next possession Ross Mathis would get the old fashioned three-point play to put LMU back ahead.

After the Tornados tied it up again at 28-28, LMU went on a 9-0 run. Brevard would cut it to one point on two occasions but the Lady Railsplitters held a 51-44 lead at the half.

LMU’s defense and Brevard misses allowed the Lady Railsplitters to build the lead to 63-46 midway through the third quarter. The teams then exchanged baskets for the next several minutes and at the end of the third quarter LMU held a 67-57 lead.

The Tornados would cut it to eight on three occasions in the fourth quarter before the lack of depth of Brevard, who only had six players dressing out, begin to take its toll. LMU took advantage by ramping up the offensive tempo and began to pull away as they ran out to the 86-74 victory.

Up next for LMU is Wingate, who are currently second place in the SAC and come into the Tex Turner Arena with a 16-4 overall and a 12-3 SAC record. The game will be nationally televised on the American Sports Network and NCAA.com. Tip-off is set for noon on Saturday.

