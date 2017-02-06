Pineville edges OBI, routs Thomas Walker

Pineville had to battle on Thursday to prevent a three-game losing streak. The Mountain Lions fought back from a third quarter deficit to defeat Oneida Baptist Institute 71-64 in overtime.

Pineville entered the fourth trailing 49-43. The Mountain Lions held OBI to 12 points while tallying 18 of their own. The trio of Cody Carnes, Trent Lefevers and Josh Lawson helped push the game into overtime.

During the overtime period, Lefevers went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line with Carnes adding four points to the scoreboard. Pineville held OBI to a single basket to secure the victory.

The Mountain Lions shot the ball at a 54.8 percent clip while shooting just 20 percent from long range. They finished the game shooting 74.2 percent from the charity stripe.

Carnes paced the Pineville offense tallying a game-high 30 points and nine rebounds. Lefevers went 5-for-11 from the field en route to 19 points. He went 8-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Will Adams garnered 10 points and six rebounds on the day. Josh Lawson shot 66.7 percent from the field to add nine points to the scoreboard.

The Mountaineers ability to shoot beyond the arc helped the team build a first half lead. The team hit seven 3-pointers in the half. OBI finished the game with 13 3-pointers.

Elijah Woods and Meinyunah Foiyce combined for 45 points to lead OBI. Foiyce finished with a team-high 24 points while hitting five 3-pointers. Woods tallied 21 points on five 3-pointers.

Heru Decaires scored 12 points on the night.

Up Next

Pineville (16-6) will travel to Middlesboro (3-18) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

OBI (6-14) battled Lynn Camp (15-8) on Monday.

On Saturday, the Mountain Lions traveled to Thomas Walker, Virginia to play the Pioneers. Pineville walked away with a 68-50 victory. The win gave the Lions back-to-back wins for the first time since the 13th Region All A Classic.

Cody Carnes and Trent Lefevers combined for 41 on the night. Carnes finished with 24 points while shooting at a 55.6 percent clip. Carnes registered a double-double after grabbing 11 rebounds.

Lefevers shot 44.4 percent from the field on his way to 17 points. Tucker Woolum added eight points to the scoreboard. Will Adams and Chris Saylor scored five and six points, respectively.

Josh Lawson went 2-for-7 from the field to score five points. Marcus Estep and Ben Goodin finished the game two points apiece.

Ray Welch | Daily News Cody Carnes hits a layup during Pineville’s overtime victory over OBI on Thursday. The senior forward finished the game with 30 points and nine rebounds. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Cody-Carnes-1.jpg Ray Welch | Daily News Cody Carnes hits a layup during Pineville’s overtime victory over OBI on Thursday. The senior forward finished the game with 30 points and nine rebounds.

