Bobcats decimate Jackets

Friday’s game between Bell County and Middlesboro seemed like a polar opposite of their match-up in January. Earlier in the year, the two squared off in a game that came down to the wire. That was not the case on Friday as the Bobcats eased by the Yellow Jackets, 71-31.

“I thought defensively in the first half we did a good job. We just didn’t look right offensively. We had some stupid turnovers and really didn’t move the ball real good,” said Bell coach Lewis Morris. “Second half, I thought they came out and did a lot better job moving the basketball. Then we started hitting some shots, and that helped out a lot.”

For Bell, the win ended a two-game losing skid. For Middlesboro, the loss was the fourth straight for the Jackets.

The Bobcats broke out in the fourth quarter and turned what was a simple double-digit victory into an all out blowout. Bell kept their foot on the gas throughout the final period and tallied 33 points to secure the 40-point victory.

The Bobcats had four players end in double figures. Trey Brock led all scorers with a game-high 13 points off the bench while shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from the field.

Victor Morris scored 12 points to lead the Bell starters. Dalton Callebs shot the ball at a 71.4 percent clip to tally 11 points, while Kyle Burnett added 10 points to the scoreboard.

Bell County created several opportunities with offensive rebounds throughout the game. They totaled 32 rebounds in all.

“Our post, when they’re being aggressive and rebounding they make us a lot better team. They make us look a little bit more physical than what we are,” said Morris. “When they’re going and getting it and being very aggressive, it loosens a lot of things up.”

“I thought Kyle (Burnett) was really tough in there tonight. Tyler (Partin) got a lot of rebounds, but Kyle was going through people to get them. They both did a really good job.

Jabari Kyle paced the Middlesboro offense with 10 points on four baskets from the field. The freshman also went 2-for-3 from the charity stripe.

Tyler Wilson scored seven points on the night. Tyrese Simpson finished the game with four points.

“That’s just an old-fashion tail kicking,” said Middlesboro coach Isaac Wilson. “You go to Harlan County Tuesday night and show that you’ve shown progression and you show that you got heart. Then you get to watch what we watched tonight.”

“Played a crosstown rival, and this is the first game this year that our boys laid down. That’s probably what I’m most upset about. Tonight, we laid down and Bell County took advantage of it and laid it to us.”

After being held to a single point in the first quarter, Middlesboro battled back to cut the lead to 20-10 at the end of the first half.

Bell County increased their lead to 16 points in the third quarter.

Kyle opened the second half with a pull-up jumper to narrow the lead to 20-12. A Ryan Lambdin basket and free throws from Burnett increased the Bell lead to 24-12.

Two free throws from Partin wedged between a four-point stint for Middlesboro brought the score to 26-16 with just over four minutes remaining in the third.

Back-to-back baskets by Ethan Gambrel and Burnett created a five-point swing for Bell that increased their lead to 31-16. A hook shot by Mikel Griffin cut the lead to 13 before baskets from Morris and Burnett ballooned the lead to 36-18.

A layup from Wilson and a jumper from Kyle cut the deficit to 36-22. A Callebs layup at the buzzer brought the score to 38-22 at the end of the third.

The Bobcats tallied 33 points in the fourth quarter behind 10 points from Brock and eight points from Morris. The Jackets were held to nine points in the quarter.

Up Next

Bell County (11-15) travels to Harlan (13-10) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for their final district game of the regular season.

Middlesboro (3-18) hosts cross-county rival Pineville (16-6) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Tyler Partin shoots a layup on a fast break during Bell’s 71-31 victory over Middlesboro on Friday. The sophomore forward finished the game with four points and 10 rebounds. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Tyler-Partin.jpg Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News Tyler Partin shoots a layup on a fast break during Bell’s 71-31 victory over Middlesboro on Friday. The sophomore forward finished the game with four points and 10 rebounds.

