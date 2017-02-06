Lady Cats defeat Middlesboro

Middlesboro couldn’t find the extra basket they needed on Friday when they traveled to Bell County. The Lady Jackets cut the lead to two points or less four times in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get the points they needed to grab the lead. The Lady Cats went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line down the final stretch to secure a 51-40 victory.

“It was kind of a game of runs a little bit. We would make a little run and get a little bit of a lead, and they would make a run and get right back in it,” said Bell coach David Teague. “I was proud of us for making plays down the stretch that we needed to. We stepped up and made free throws there at the end when we needed to. That showed some growth out of some players, and I was glad to see that.”

After finishing the third quarter trailing by nine, Middlesboro battled back to cut the lead to 37-34 off a put back basket by Aubrey Sowders. A free throw from Lakin Burke narrowed the lead to 37-35 with 4:28 remaining in the game.

Burke hit a layup after a free throw by Ashley Middleton to narrow the lead to 40-39.

Bell County began to milking the clock with under two minutes to go. Brittany Davis hit two free throws to increase the lead to 42-39. A free throw from Burke with 1:17 cut the lead to 42-40.

That would be as close as the Lady Jackets would get as Bell used efficient free-throw shooting along with a basket from Brea Browning to secure the 11-point victory.

“We had it down, maybe 2:32 in the fourth quarter, to one and had a big turnover on a walk. On the out of bounds play, I thought we had a five second and they scored,” said Middlesboro coach Ron Edwards. “It’s tough. That’s a hard pill to swallow. We missed a couple of opportunities to score. “

“The girls played their hearts out. I can’t take anything away from my girls. We just got to roll our selves up and get better.”

Davis was a essential in the Bobcats holding on for the win. The freshman point guard scored a game-high 16 points and went a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe. She also went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Caleigh Collett shot 40 percent from the field en route to 12 points. Abby Harris tallied seven points off the bench.

Baylee Woody paced the Middlesboro offense with 14 points on four baskets from the field. Jamayha Poe finished the game with seven points. Baylie Brunsma added four points to the scoreboard. Jane Millett and Malorie Carter were held scoreless.

The x-factor on the night for the Lady Jackets was seventh-grader Lakin Burke. The young forward helped keep Middlesboro in the game at several different points.

Burke entered the game at the end of the first quarter and sparked a 9-0 run that extended into the second and helped the Lady Jackets tie the game. She also tallied four points in the fourth quarter. She finished with 11 points off the bench.

“Overall, I’m pleased with everybody’s effort,” said Edwards. “It was a total team effort. That’s about as close as we’ve played a total ball game in my three years with the program.”

Up Next

Bell County (9-14) will return to action at 6 p.m. on Tuesday when they travel to Harlan (19-7).

Middlesboro (7-13) battled to a 62-49 victory over Barbourville (10-12) on Saturday. They will host cross-county rival Pineville (18-5) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

