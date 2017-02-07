Carnes, Lefevers reach 1,000 points

Photos by Ray Welch | Daily News

Cody Carnes was recognized on Friday for joining the 1,000-point club at Pineville. He reached the mark during a seven-point performance against Williamsburg on Jan. 16. The senior forward joined the Mountain Lions during the 2014-15 season. He has averaged double figures in each season. He is currently averaging 15.4 points this year.

Trent Lefevers was officially recognized for joining the 1,000-point club on Friday. The senior guard reached the mark during the 13th Region All A Classic with a 13-point performance against Williamsburg on Jan. 16. After averaging 9.1 points during his debut season at Pineville, he averaged 14.1 points during his junior year. This season, he is the leading scorer averaging 19.1 points.