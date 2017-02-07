No. 2 Union locks up AAC

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. — The second-ranked Union College men’s basketball team won its 21st game in a row and locked up the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) regular-season championship with a 91-85 win at Milligan on Saturday.

The victory improves the Bulldogs to 23-3 overall and 16-0 in the AAC. The win guaranteed at least a share of the title, but with Montreat defeating Reinhardt 105-88 sealed the title outright. Reinhardt now sits in second at 12-5 in league play.

With the regular-season championship, Union is the No. 1 seed in the AAC Tournament and earns an automatic berth to the NAIA Division II National Championship Tournament. The conference tournament is set for Feb. 22-25 in Kingsport, Tennessee, while the national tournament is slated for March 8-14 in Point Lookout, Missouri.

The win was anything but easy for the Bulldogs. Union never led by more than nine points and trailed for much of the first half.

After falling behind early, Milligan used a 10-2 run to grab a 12-6 lead with 14:23 left in the first half. The Buffaloes did a good job fending off the Bulldogs’ advances, but Austin Cummins drained a 3-pointer to tie the score at 24-all and fuel a 9-0 Union run. Tyrone Sherman capped off the run with back-to-back baskets to put Union ahead 30-24 with 7:37 to go.

The Bulldogs pushed the margin to 43-34 with 2:43 on the clock, but the Buffaloes put together an 8-1 run to make it 44-42 by the 27-second mark. Union scored the final four points of the period to take a 48-42 lead into the break.

Union quickly opened an eight-point lead in the second half, but a 12-3 run sent Milligan ahead at 54-53. Daxton Bostian completed an old-fashioned, three-point play to put the Buffaloes up one with 16:42 to go. Another Cummins 3-pointer put Union up for good at 58-56 as it went on a 10-2 rally to open up a seven-point cushion.

Still, Milligan would not go away quietly. The Buffaloes managed to whittle the deficit down to one, yet they were never able to tie or reclaim the lead again. The Bulldogs regained a nine-point cushion at 83-74 with 6:09 remaining and held on to win 91-85.

The 21-game win streak equals the longest in program history. During the 2014-15 season, the Bulldogs reeled off 21 wins in a row.

Paul Stone paced Union with a game-high 29 points and nine rebounds. He collected most of his points at the foul line, making 15-of-19 free throws. Despite being held to four points in the first half, Gerrard Newby finished with 17 points, while Sherman had 14 and Martin 11.

For Milligan, Bostian led the way with 17 points with Tyler Nichols following with 16. Jacob Cawood helped out with 12.

Up Next

Union plays host to Tennessee Wesleyan in another AAC contest on Wednesday. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Photo by Union Athletics Union College men’s basketball won its 21st game in a row and locked up the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) regular-season championship with a 91-85 win at Milligan on Saturday. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Union.jpg Photo by Union Athletics Union College men’s basketball won its 21st game in a row and locked up the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) regular-season championship with a 91-85 win at Milligan on Saturday.

Bulldogs punch ticket to Nationals with 91-85 win