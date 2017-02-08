Lady Dragons triumph over Bell County

A Harlan team that has depended on 3-pointers for much of the season demonstrated it could still be effective in the post during a district clash Tuesday against visiting Bell County.

Bell County matched Harlan during the first in half 3-pointers with five each, but the Lady Cats had no answer for junior forward Mackenzie King in the post. King hit six of 12 shots in the first half on the way to a 19-point performance. The Lady Dragons claimed their 20th win of the season with a 64-55 victory.

“We’ve asked Mackenzie to go in the post some more to get points in the paint,” Harlan coach Derrick Akal said. “She’s done it without Emma (Bianchi), and we need to get some points around the bucket. The girls did a good job getting the ball to her the first half.”

Senior guard Jordan Brock took over in the second half with three baskets in the third quarter and eight straight free throws down the stretch after Bell got as close as four. Brock finished with a game-high 22 points as Harlan (20-7 overall, 4-2 district) locked up the second seed in the 52nd District Tournament.

Bell County (9-15 overall, 2-4 district) hit 11 3-pointers for 60 percent of its scoring. Caleigh Collett and Alex Brock each hit 3-pointers and scored 13 points.

“Typically, when a team hits 11 3-pointers against you then you get beat,” Akal said. “If you make that many throws and shoot that high of percentage you usually win. They have some good shooters.”

There were several lead changes in the first half as Harlan had a hard time pulling away early despite hitting eight of 14 shots. Bell led 15-11 after a 3-pointer by Caleigh Collett, but the Lady Dragons closed with nine straight points, beginning with a 3-pointer by Brock and baskets by King and Brandi Haywood, to go ahead 20-15.

Three straight baskets inside by King, including two three-point plays, stretched Harlan’s lead to 31-20 with 3:21 let in the half. Bell crept back to within four on a basket by Collett and 3-pointer by Lindsey Bryant, but a trey by Noah Canady, who hit three in the first half, extended the Lady Dragons’ advantage to 34-27 at the break.

Brock and Taylor Simpson each hit 3-pointers to open the second half as Harlan’s lead grew to 13. Brittany Davis and Brock each had a pair of 3-pointers for Bell in the quarter as Bell got as close as four before Harlan’s Brock closed the period with a 3-pointer that made the score 51-44.

A 3-pointer by Collett and a basket by Ashley Middleton cut the deficit to 56-52 with 3:40 left, but the Lady Cats didn’t score again until the closing seconds. Harlan also struggled to score, missing seven of nine shots from the field in the quarter, but Brock took care of the ball and put the game away at the free throw line.

Harlan returns to action Friday at home against Lynn Camp. Bell County plays host to Barbourville on Thursday.

Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Harlan junior forward Mackenzie King put up a shot in the first half of Tuesday’s game against Bell County. King scored 19 points in the Lady Dragons’ 64-55 win. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CJ-King-vs-Bell-County.jpg Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Harlan junior forward Mackenzie King put up a shot in the first half of Tuesday’s game against Bell County. King scored 19 points in the Lady Dragons’ 64-55 win. Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Harlan senior guard Jordan Brock released a shot during Tuesday’s game against Bell County. Brock scored 22 points in the Lady Dragons’ 64-55 victory. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CJ-Brock-vs-HCHS.jpg Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Harlan senior guard Jordan Brock released a shot during Tuesday’s game against Bell County. Brock scored 22 points in the Lady Dragons’ 64-55 victory.

Brock, King team for 41 in victory

By John Henson jhenson@civitasmedia.com

Harlan 64, Bell County 55 BELL COUNTY (9-15) Caleigh Collett 4-10 2-2 13, Brittany Davis 2-4 2-3 8, Bethany Miracle 3-6 2-2 9, Alex Brock 4-8 2-4 13, Ashley Middleton 1-4 1-2 3, Abby Harris 1-3 2-2 5, Brea Browning 0-0 1-2 1, Karlee Cox 0-1 0-0 0, Lindsey Bryant 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 16-37 12-17 55. HARLAN (20-7) Jordan Brock 5-15 8-8 22, Taylor Simpson 2-3 0-0 5, Noah Canady 3-9 0-0 9, Mackenzie King 8-18 3-4 19, Brandi Haywood 3-4 0-0 6, Payeton Charles 1-6 0-2 3, Whitney Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-55 11-14 64. Bell County 15 12 17 11 — 55 Harlan 20 14 17 13 — 64 3-point goals: Bell County 11-22 (Collett 3-5, Brock 3-6, Davis 2-4, Bryant 1-1, Miracle 1-3, Harris 1-2, Cox 0-1), Harlan 9-29 (Brock 4-11, Canady 3-9, Simpson 1-2, Charles 1-6, King 0-1). Rebounds: Bell County 23 (Brock 6, Middleton 6, Miracle 4, Browning 3, Collett 2, Harris 1, Bryant 1), Harlan 33 (Haywood 12, King 9, Simpson 6, Brock 3, Canady 1, Charles 1, Wilson 1). Turnovers: Bell County 17, Harlan 10. Fouled out: Bell County (Collett, Davis).

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

