Reserves help lead Bell over Harlan

A strong effort on the boards by Bell County and a bad shooting night by Harlan contributed to the visiting Bobcats’ 56-47 victory Friday at Harlan in a 52nd District Tournament preview game matching two teams that will play again in the first round on Feb. 22 in Harlan.

The biggest difference, however, may have been the performance by the Bell County reserves, who outscored their counterparts from Harlan 22-6. Sophomore Ryan Lambin scored 12 points off the bench to lead the Bell offensive attack.

“We lost one kid (freshman guard Colby Frazier out with a leg injury) who was playing real well for us, so we’ve had to start playing more kids. They came in and did a good job,” Bell County coach Lewis Morris said. “We were lucky they stepped up.”

Bell also did a good job on the boards, outrebounding Harlan 34-25. Tyler Partin had 12 rebounds to lead the Bobcats.

“We didn’t do a good job boxing them out,” Harlan coach Derrick Akal said. “They got their own rebounds a couple of times after missed free throws.”

“We have to rebound. If we don’t rebound we can’t play with anybody,” Morris said.

Sophomore guard Kilian Ledford scored 18 points to lead the Dragons, who shot 35 percent (18 of 52) and hit only two of 26 3-point attempts.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well, and we missed some free throws at crucial times,” Akal said. “We got good looks. I’ve told our guys you have those kinds of nights and it’s better to happen now than in two weeks. We’ll work on our shooting and, hopefully, we’ll get those kinds of shots in the district tournament.”

Both teams struggled offensively early in the game as Bell built a 12-9 lead after one quarter with the help of two 3-pointers from senior guard Vic Morris. Noah Busroe had two of the Dragons’ four baskets in the period.

Harlan pulled even at 14 and 21 but could never take the lead in the second quarter. Lambdin broke the second tie with a 3-pointer followed by a jumper as the Bobcats took a 26-23 lead into the break.

Bell hit six of 10 shots in the second quarter and connected on several of 11 in the third quarter as the lead grew to 10 on a three-point play by Dalton Callebs followed by a 3-pointer from Lambdin. A 3-pointer by Morris to close the period extended the Bobcats’ advantage to 44-32.

“We were patient,” Morris said. “It was one of those games that don’t mean a lot since we’re playing them again in two weeks. Neither one of us showed much. We played man most of the time.

“He (Akal) has done a good job with them. When they are hitting 3s they are hard to guard. We just hope they miss,” Morris said. “It was a good, tough game. We were just lucky enough to hit some shots and get out of here with a win.”

Bell opened the door for a comeback in the fourth quarter by missing eight of nine shots from the field, but the Dragons had their own problems as they missed 14 of 19 shots, including nine of 10 from beyond the 3-point line. The Bobcats led by as many as 14 points in the period as Harlan could get no closer than the final margin.

Harlan (13-11 overall, 2-4 district) travels to Pineville on Friday. Bell County (12-15 overall, 4-2 district) will play at South Laurel on Friday.

Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Bell County center Kyle Burnett went for a block as Harlan’s Cade Barnes went to the basket in Tuesday’s district game. Burnett had five points and seven rebounds in the Bobcats’ 56-47 victory. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_KH-Kyle-Burnett-and-Trey-Brock-vs-Cade-Barnes-1.jpg Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Bell County center Kyle Burnett went for a block as Harlan’s Cade Barnes went to the basket in Tuesday’s district game. Burnett had five points and seven rebounds in the Bobcats’ 56-47 victory. Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan sophomore guard Kilian Ledford worked around Bell County’s Ethan Gambrel during Tuesday’s district game at Harlan.Ledford led the Dragons with 18 points but Harlan fell 56-47. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_KH-Ledford-vs-Gambrel.jpg Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan sophomore guard Kilian Ledford worked around Bell County’s Ethan Gambrel during Tuesday’s district game at Harlan.Ledford led the Dragons with 18 points but Harlan fell 56-47.

By John Henson jhenson@civitasmedia.com

Bell County 56, Harlan 47 BELL COUNTY (12-15) Ethan Gambrel 1-4 1-4 3, Vic Morris 3-10 0-0 9, Dalton Callebs 3-6 4-6 10, Tyler Partin 3-5 1-4 7, Kyle Burnett 2-4 1-6 5, Trey Brock 3-5 1-1 7, Isaac Collett 1-4 1-2 3, Ryan Lambdin 3-5 4-4 12. Totals: 19-43 13-27 56. HARLAN (13-11) Noah Busroe 4-11 0-0 9, Cade Barnes 2-7 0-0 4, Kilian Ledford 6-16 3-4 18, Jacob Wilson 3-9 0-1 7, Trent McKenzie 1-5 1-4 3, Carter Barnes 1-2 0-0 2, Joey Swanner 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Morton 1-2 1-2 4. Totals: 18-52 5-11 47. Bell County 12 14 18 12 — 56 Harlan 9 14 9 15 — 47 3-point goals: Bell County 5-15 (Morris 3-5, Lambdin 2-4, Gambrel 0-2, Brock 0-2, Collett 0-2), Harlan 6-26 (Ledford 3-9, Morton 1-2, Busroe 1-4, Wilson 1-5, McKenzie 0-1, Cade Barnes 0-5). Rebounds: Bell County 34 (Partin 12, Burnett 7, Lambdin 6, Callebs 3, Gambrel 2, Morris 2, Collett 2), Harlan 25 (Ledford 8, Wilson 5, Busroe 4, Cade Barnes 4, Morton 3, McKenzie 1). Turnovers: Bell County 10, Harlan 7. Fouled out: Harlan (Ledford).

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134