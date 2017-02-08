Pineville edges Middlesboro

Trent Lefevers made sure his last trip to Middlesboro was a memorable one. The senior guard raced out to 26 points in the first half to help Pineville pick up a 58-53 win over the Yellow Jackets.

“It was a really good crowd here tonight. You have those situations when Pineville and Middlesboro play and you can throw things out the window,” said Pineville coach JD Strange. “We were fortunate enough to come out on top. Middlesboro is very dangerous, and they’re going to get better and better as time goes on.”

“Fortunately, Trent (Lefevers) came out and played well. I give our other kids a lot of credit. They saw he was hitting and they were patient enough to get him the ball. Middlesboro made a charge in the second half, and we just withstood the charge and got some big buckets down the stretch when we needed it.”

Despite an explosive first half from Lefevers, Middlesboro stayed within reaching distance for much of the game. They trailed by 10 heading into halftime and cut the lead to five heading into the final period.

The Jackets were able to tally 15 points in the fourth, but they couldn’t keep Pineville off the scoreboard. The Mountain Lions also scored 15 points in the final period to secure the five-point victory.

“You watched two really competitive teams go at it. I feel like we both laid it out there,” said Middlesboro coach Isaac Wilson. “You got to take your hat off to Pineville. They had a good game. Lefevers had a good game. He got hot early, and we weren’t able to locate him. “

“I’ve got to commend our guys. They continued to fight, especially after our last performance. I’m pleased with how we played. We played good enough to win the basketball game tonight.”

Lefevers led all scorers finishing with a game-high 28 points. He hit six 3-pointers in the game — all coming in the first half. He went 2-for-3 from the free-throw line.

Cody Carnes was also a force on offense tallying 19 points on seven baskets from the field. Josh Lawson added nine points to the scoreboard, and Will Adams scored two points during the game.

Josh Overbay and Jabari Kyle paced the Middlesboro offense with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Kyle hit four 3-pointers on the night. Overbay scored five baskets from the field.

As a whole, the Jackets hit 10 3-pointers throughout the game.

Mikel Griffin put together a strong performance off the bench. The sophomore center scored nine points and grabbed several rebounds. Tyler Wilson added five points off the bench.

“I really love the nucleus of this team. I really feel that we are so close in so many areas, it’s really crazy,” said Wilson. “If you’re just looking at our record, you’re not looking at the basketball team that we can put on the floor.”

The Mountain Lions grabbed a 16-12 lead after the first quarter behind Lefevers’ 11 points. Overbay’s five points paced Middlesboro during the period.

Pineville opened the second quarter on a 7-2 run that was capped off by a 3-pointer from Lefevers that increased the lead to 23-14.

A 3-pointer by Overbay stopped the run, but a jumper from Carnes brought the score to 25-17 in favor of the Lions.

Following a put back by Griffin, Lefevers and Carnes hit back-to-back baskets to increase the Pineville lead to 30-19.

The Jackets answered with a 7-0 run that cut the lead to 30-26 with 1:38 remaining in the half. The run was capped off by an Overbay 3-pointer.

Pineville finished the half with consecutive 3-pointers by Lefevers that increased the Lion lead to 36-26 heading into halftime.

The two teams swapped baskets throughout the third quarter with Griffin scoring the final bucket of the period to cut the lead to 43-38. The two teams remained even in the fourth quarter with Pineville walking away with the five-point victory.

Up Next

Middlesboro (3-19) traveled to Thomas Walker on Wednesday before hosting Red Bird (9-15) at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Pineville (17-6) will host Harlan (13-11) at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

